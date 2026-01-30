403
Turkish, Iranian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties, Rising Tensions With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and the escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington during a phone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to a statement issued by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, President Erdogan affirmed during the call Turkiye's readiness to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the US in an effort to reduce tensions and reach solutions to existing disputes.
The statement added that President Erdogan is scheduled later on Friday to receive Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Turkiye on an official visit.
The developments come amid rising tensions between Iran and the US, with Washington warning of possible military action against Tehran.
On Thursday, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref expressed his country's openness to negotiations with the US. (end)
