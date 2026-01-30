Cavli Cat 1Bis Modules: Multi-Form-Factor Connectivity For Diverse Iot Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A cost-effective LTE Cat 1bis portfolio designed for scalable, flexible, and power-efficient IoT deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless, a pioneering end-to-end IoT solutions provider, specializing in SIM connectivity, IoT hardware, and software, continues to strengthen its LTE Cat 1bis portfolio with the CQ16, C16QS, and C17QS cellular IoT modules, offering OEMs and solution providers cost-effective, scalable, and versatile connectivity for a wide range of IoT applications. Designed to balance performance, power efficiency, and deployment flexibility, the portfolio delivers LTE-class reliability while reducing cost and power consumption for large-scale IoT deployments. This optimized combination makes it an ideal choice for asset tracking, smart metering, industrial monitoring, logistics, and smart city applications.

Built on a common Cat 1bis foundation, the portfolio supports downlink speeds up to 10 Mbps and uplink speeds up to 5 Mbps, runs on FreeRTOS, and offers compact LGA and mPCIe form factors with integrated SIM options. Advanced power-saving features such as eDRX, sleep, and hibernate modes enable extended battery life for long-term deployments. At the same time, a strong focus on cost optimization, simplified hardware design, and deployment flexibility enables device manufacturers to scale globally while retaining control over power consumption, system complexity, and operational costs.

The CQ16 module is designed for compact and cost-sensitive deployments where space efficiency is critical. Offered in LGA and mPCIe, its ultra-small form factor enables seamless integration into highly constrained designs. It is ideal for basic connectivity use cases that do not require GNSS functionality, while still supporting Wi-Fi scanning. With dual-SIM support, the CQ16 provides network redundancy and operational flexibility for deployments in regions with variable network coverage, all while maintaining a minimal hardware footprint.

The C16QS module builds upon this foundation by offering enhanced versatility and integration flexibility. Available in multiple form factors, including LGA, Mini-PCIe, and USB dongle, the C16QS supports a broad range of device designs and deployment models through both global and regional variants, including Eurasia and Japan, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and India. Integrated eSIM simplifies global connectivity management, while optional integrated L1 GNSS support enables standard positioning capabilities for tracking and mobility applications. Wi-Fi scanning complements GNSS by enabling hybrid asset visibility in indoor environments. The C16QS is optimized for developers seeking a balanced solution that combines essential positioning, reliable LTE Cat 1bis connectivity, and streamlined device design.

Positioned as the elder sibling within the portfolio, the C17QS extends the capabilities of the C16QS to address more advanced and demanding IoT requirements. It offers up to 50% higher processing performance, 60% more RAM, and twice the ROM compared to its younger sibling, the C16QS. The C17QS has been designed to support iSIM, enabling deeper integration and a reduced component count for next-generation connected devices. The module features advanced GNSS capabilities with dual-band L1+L5 support, delivering improved positioning accuracy and resilience in challenging environments, while Wi-Fi scanning enables hybrid asset visibility. This makes the C17QS particularly well-suited for applications that require high-precision location data and enhanced performance.

A key differentiator of the C17QS is its support for an integrated SDK, allowing developers to run custom applications directly on the module. This on-module processing capability reduces reliance on external microcontrollers, lowers the bill of materials, and simplifies system architecture. By enabling application logic at the edge, the C17QS supports faster time-to-market and greater design flexibility for complex IoT solutions.

The Cavli CQ16, C16QS, and C17QS Cat 1bis modules are designed to support a wide range of IoT applications across diverse sectors, further enhanced by power-saving modes such as eDRX, sleep, and hibernate, enabling reliable long-term operation in power-constrained environments. The CQ16 targets compact and cost-sensitive deployments, enabling reliable connectivity for basic telemetry, metering, and remote monitoring. Its ultra-small form factor and dual-SIM support ensure dependable operation in space-constrained designs and regions with variable network coverage.

The C16QS addresses mobility-centric use cases such as asset tracking and logistics with flexible design options and hybrid positioning support, while the C17QS, with higher processing capability, precision positioning, and on-module application support, targets more advanced applications, including smart cities, industrial automation, and intelligent edge devices.

C-Series modules with optional eSIM support integrate seamlessly with Cavli Hubble, Cavli's connectivity and modem management platform, supporting remote monitoring, eSIM management, and intelligent messaging services at scale. Together, the CQ16, C16QS, and C17QS reinforce Cavli Wireless's commitment to delivering practical, future-ready LTE Cat 1bis solutions that simplify IoT development and enable globally scalable deployments.

John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, stated:“Cavli's Cat 1bis module series is a major leap forward for our IoT module portfolio. By combining LTE Cat 1bis technology with diverse form factors, GNSS capabilities, SDK support, and the Cavli Hubble connectivity and modem management platform, we are offering a product line built to efficiently, reliably, and durably meet the evolving needs of various IoT applications, even in the most demanding settings.”

Across the CQ16, C16QS, and C17QS, Cavli Wireless offers a cohesive Cat 1bis portfolio that accommodates diverse form factors, connectivity requirements, and feature sets. From compact, no-GNSS designs to feature-rich modules with advanced positioning and on-module intelligence, the portfolio enables OEMs to select the right module for their specific use case while maintaining a consistent development and deployment ecosystem.

