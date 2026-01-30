Why Calm, Consistent Leadership Matters More Than Ever

MENAFN - Pressat) In a world where leadership is often loud, performative, and driven by constant urgency, particularly in the wake of burnout, disengagement, and sustained organisational change, If Bears Did Leadership offers a quieter, more reflective alternative.

Written by Karl Wood, an author and senior people and culture leader with nearly three decades of international experience, If Bears Did Leadership draws on twelve timeless lessons from the forest to explore what effective leadership looks like in modern workplaces. Using bears as quiet teachers rather than heroic symbols, the book focuses on presence, consistency, and care, qualities often overshadowed by speed, status, and performance.

Rather than presenting leadership as a set of rigid frameworks or quick fixes, Wood uses storytelling and metaphor to examine the everyday behaviours that build trust and credibility over time. Each chapter blends simple narrative with grounded professional experience, encouraging leaders to slow down, reflect, and practise leadership in ways that feel authentic and sustainable.

Beautifully illustrated by David Hallangen, the book is designed to be both a lasting resource and a thoughtful gift. Each of the twelve themes follows a repeatable four-week rhythm of reflection, thinking, action, and rest, supporting individual reflection, team discussion, and leadership development without urgency or pressure.

The foreword is written by Dr S. Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, whose experience leading one of the world's largest democratic institutions reinforces the book's emphasis on ethical, humane leadership and long-term responsibility.

Wood describes leadership as something shaped through daily behaviour rather than performance. Throughout the book, he explores how presence, reflection, and care create trust over time, encouraging leaders to step away from constant urgency and rediscover a calmer, more human way of leading.

If Bears Did Leadership is out on 27 February 2026 and is intended for leaders, managers, HR professionals, and organisations seeking a steadier, wiser approach to leadership in complex and demanding environments.