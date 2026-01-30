Nutriband Inc. Provides Summary Of Annual Shareholder Meeting Key Discussion Points

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW) has provided an update to shareholders on the key milestones and discussions from this years Annual Shareholders Meeting, held on Jan 24, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Details and highlights may be found below.

Addition of Two New Directors

Allesandro Puddu

Alessandro Puddu is an Italian Chartered Accountant and Statutory Auditor with over 10 years of experience in audit, corporate advisory and financial reporting for industrial groups and listed companies.



He advises companies on tax and corporate matters, company valuations, extraordinary corporate transactions and IAS/IFRS reporting, including consolidated financial statements. He has supported the design and implementation of accounting and administrative procedures and regularly serves as statutory auditor and member of statutory boards of Italian companies.



He currently serves as Group Internal Auditor for a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, overseeing internal control and audit activities, including those related to the Group's United States subsidiaries. At the beginning of his career, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Senior Auditor, reviewing Italian and multinational companies operating in various industrial sectors, including the pharmaceutical sector, and coordinating audit teams across multiple jurisdictions.



Alessandro Puddu is enrolled in the Italian Register of Chartered Accountants (Dottori Commercialisti), the Register of Statutory Auditors held by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Register of Crisis & Insolvency Practitioners, and holds a Master's Degree in Economics and Management.

Viorica Carlig

Viorica Carlig is a senior executive with over a decade of leadership experience across service-based companies. She currently provides executive and strategic oversight for multiple multinational organizations, leading operations, governance, compliance, budgeting, and growth initiatives in complex regulatory environments. With a background spanning business administration, law, and economics-including a Ph.D. in Economics-Viorica combines strong commercial judgment with rigorous operational and risk management expertise. Earlier in her career, she practiced commercial and corporate law as a member of the Bucharest Bar, advising companies on contracts, governance, and regulatory compliance. She is a multilingual leader experienced in managing diverse teams and stakeholders across Europe and beyond.

2025 AVERSATM FENTANYL Development Summary



Strengthened collaboration with Kindeva for AVERSATM FENTANYL through an exclusive product development partnership and long-term commitment based on shared development costs in exchange for milestone payments

Granted patent protecting its AVERSATM abuse deterrent platform technology in Macao, a Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

Completed commercial manufacturing process scale-up with partner Kindeva for AversaTM Fentanyl

Issued new US patent which further expands Nutriband's intellectual property protection in the United States for its portfolio of abuse deterrent transdermal products

Held Type C meeting with US FDA to obtain feedback on the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls plans for AVERSATM FENTANYL through commercialization

Filed a new provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering improved aversive formulations and coating application methods to enhance the abuse deterrent properties and further strengthen Nutriband's intellectual property protection for its AVERSATM technology Initiated development of the worldwide commercial brand name and visual identity for AVERSATM FENTANYL with Brand Institute, Inc.



2026 AVERSATM FENTANYL Focus on Development Towards NDA Filing



File nonprovisional patent application to potentially extend patent protection of AVERSATM technology-based products to 2046

Manufacture clinical supplies for the Human Abuse Liability (HAL) clinical trial

File Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA Initiate Human Abuse Liability (HAL) clinical study

EarthVision Bio Purchase of Pocono Pharma

The full purchase price and closing for the proposed sale of our Pocono subsidiary has not been received as of the shareholder meeting on Jan 24, 2026. However, the Company is collecting on the agreed nonrefundable $10,000 USD weekly penalty and has so far collected $30,000 USD of payments to extend the closing date.

Company Complaint Filed with FINRA

The Company, has filed a complaint with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on behalf of our shareholders to look into suspected naked short selling. The information was collected and prepared with a specialist analyst in the area of naked short selling.

Warrant Expiration in 2026

The Company is reminding shareholders that the warrants issued in our uplisting to NASDAQ on October 1, 2021 will expire on October 1, 2026. Currently there are 91,0904 warrants set to expire with a strike price of $6.43 totaling $5,856,112 if exercised.

About AVERSATM Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, including opioids and stimulant drugs, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's periodic and current reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and 8-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: ...

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.