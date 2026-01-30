OTC Markets Group Welcomes Altagas Ltd. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA; OTCQX: ATGFF), a leading North American infrastructure company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AltaGas Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

AltaGas Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“ATGFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About AltaGas Ltd.

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

