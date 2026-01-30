Venhub Begins Trading On Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol“VHUB”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reimagining Retail to Address a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity with Fully Autonomous Smart Stores

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the“Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced that it has received approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market and will commence trading today under the ticker symbol “VHUB.” Revere Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the direct listing.

This milestone marks a defining moment in VenHub's mission to transform global retail infrastructure through its unattended Smart Store platform. Designed for convenience, performance, and scale, VenHub Smart Stores are already operating in high-demand locations, including at Los Angeles Union Station and the LAX Metro Transit Center.

With no on-site staff, near-zero theft, and secure, 24/7 access to everyday essentials, VenHub Smart Stores offer a radically new way to serve communities, travelers, and business districts. The Company's model enables scalable deployment across cities, retail networks, and infrastructure operators.

VenHub's sales and marketing model anticipates multiple revenue generating opportunities, including through a combination of Smart Store hardware sales, monthly SaaS fees, and maintenance and support contracts.

Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub, commented:“While it continues to evolve, the VenHub Smart Store is not a concept for what the future of retail can look like. Our Smart Stores are already deployed and serving communities and consumers. Our Nasdaq listing is more than a financial milestone, it is a statement of execution and readiness that will help unlock additional opportunities to further our growth as we bring VenHub's unique vision to the public markets.”

Ohanessian added,“This moment belongs to every partner, every operator, and every city leader who sees the future of retail as faster, safer and more sustainable. We are just getting started, and we are committed to scaling responsibly while creating meaningful value for all of our constituents.”

Scaling Smart Retail for a Connected World

VenHub is addressing an estimated multi-trillion-dollar global retail end-market spanning convenience stores, traditional retail formats, gas stations, and infrastructure-based retail environments. The Company's autonomous Smart Stores are designed to meet consumers' and retail operators' growing expectations for secure, contactless shopping that operates without interruption. By combining proprietary technologies, mobile-first checkout, and intelligent inventory control, each VenHub location will deliver a frictionless, unattended shopping experience within a compact, high-performance footprint.

Ohanessian said,“Consumers are increasingly demanding a frictionless, 24/7 shopping experience that traditional retail solutions are not equipped to offer. Our trusted, fully autonomous Smart Store solutions will deliver safe, secure, seamless and lightning-fast shopping experiences to consumers, while providing store operators with an optimal solution to address increasing costs including from theft and rising overhead that is making the traditional retail model hard to sustain. Through June 30, 2025, we have received over 1,000 pre-orders for VenHub Smart stores that reflect an aggregate potential contract value of over $300 million if they were all to convert to sales at our current pricing levels.”

Intellectual Property Portfolio Fortifies Growth Platform

VenHub is in the process of securing more than 20 patents across robotics, automation, smart infrastructure, and store operations. The Company is internally developing the software and firmware that power its network, positioning VenHub to lead the next wave of retail transformation.

New features for the Smart Stores that will be introduced in the future include:



Digital Advertising Panels that unlock dynamic media opportunities and new revenue streams for store owners and brands.

Flexible Packaging Compatibility to expand SKU capacity and support more product categories. VenHub Go, a smaller-format Smart Store designed for dense urban locations, campuses, and international markets.



The Company also recently opened its new Las Vegas corporate headquarters and production facility, centralizing its engineering, manufacturing, and customer support operations to support national expansion.

“Since we first began iterating in 2021 on what a revolutionary Smart Store solution for the retail industry has to include, we have achieved a steady stream of technology milestones,” added Ohanessian.“We are committed to continuing to advance our technology and Smart Store designs to further position VenHub as a leader in autonomous retail. We expect the recent opening of our Las Vegas facility will help support the acceleration nationwide deployments of VenHub Smart Stores throughout 2026.”

“We are building for the long term,” Ohanessian said.“We are honored to take this next step with the public markets, as we expect our listing on Nasdaq will help unlock additional levers to further our growth and financial success.”

For more information regarding VenHub and the direct listing, please refer to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC's website at .

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit:

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the“Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

...

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

...