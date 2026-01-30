With Halborn Audit And V1 Protocol Activated Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $20M Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of 2026 has brought a major shift to the decentralized finance world. A new project called Mutuum Finance has reached a massive goal. It just launched its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This move changes everything for the project. It is no longer just a plan on paper. It is now a working system that anyone can test. Because of this progress, the project has raised more than $20.1 million from the community. More than 18,900 people now hold the MUTM token.

The Road from Concept to Working Protocol

Mutuum Finance started its journey in early 2025. The team spent months building a complex lending system in secret. Now, that code is live on the testnet. This V1 protocol launch is a huge moment because it proves the technology is real. Users can now try out the core features themselves.

The protocol is built for two main types of users. First, there are the lenders. When you put your crypto into the pools, you receive mtTokens. These tokens are like digital receipts. They grow in value as borrowers pay interest. This is a simple way to earn yield without doing any extra work.

Second, there are the borrowers. They can use their crypto as collateral to get liquidity. The system uses debt tokens to track exactly how much is owed. To keep everything safe, an automated liquidator bot is always watching. It makes sure the protocol stays stable even if prices move fast.

A Presale Built on Huge Demand

The funding for this project has been record-breaking. The presale is currently in Phase 7. During this stage, the price of one MUTM token is $0.04. This is a huge leap from the start of the project. When the presale first opened in 2025, the price was only $0.01. This means the token has already seen a 300% surge during its development.

The project has a very clear plan for its tokens. There is a total supply of 4 billion tokens. A large portion of this, exactly 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens, is set aside for the presale. This ensures that the community owns almost half of the project.

The demand has been so high that over 835 million tokens have already been sold. As the V1 protocol goes live, the final tokens are selling even faster. People want to get in before the official launch price of $0.06 kicks in.





Security First with Halborn and CertiK

The team knows that security is the most important part of any DeFi project. That is why they did not rush the launch. Mutuum Finance has finished a full security audit with Halborn Security. This is one of the top firms in the world. They checked the smart contracts for any bugs or weak spots. The project also has a high score of 90/100 from CertiK.

To add even more safety, there is a $50,000 bug bounty program. This pays experts to find any problems before the mainnet launch. This focus on safety is why so many people trust the project. It shows the team is thinking about the long-term health of the protocol.

Why the Urgency is Rising

There are several reasons why people are rushing to join Phase 7. First, the project has a daily 24-hour leaderboard. The person who contributes the most each day gets a $500 reward in MUTM tokens. This creates a fun and competitive way for the community to grow. Second, the entry process is very easy. You can use many different cryptos to pay, or you can even use a credit card.

The biggest reason for the excitement is the transition to the utility phase. History shows that when a project moves from a "paper plan" to a "working testnet," the final stages sell out instantly.

Once the V1 protocol is fully tested, the project will move to its mainnet launch. At that point, the early discount will be gone forever. With the Halborn audit complete and the testnet active, the last bit of uncertainty has disappeared.

