Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GRRM's Gold Call: A 2024 Forecast That Held

GRRM's Gold Call: A 2024 Forecast That Held


2026-01-30 07:01:42
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

How GRRM anticipated gold's breakout
An analysis by David Goldman for GRRM in October 2024 argued gold was set for a structural repricing driven by dollar weaponization, reserve diversification, and global imbalances. With gold now above $5,500, the forecast is increasingly validated.

MENAFN30012026000159011032ID1110673047



Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search