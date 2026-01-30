GRRM's Gold Call: A 2024 Forecast That Held

How GRRM anticipated gold's breakout An analysis by David Goldman for GRRM in October 2024 argued gold was set for a structural repricing driven by dollar weaponization, reserve diversification, and global imbalances. With gold now above $5,500, the forecast is increasingly validated.

