Drunk Driver Crashes Into Vehicles, Breaks Wall Of Mall In Jaipur, Two Injured (WATCH)

A major road accident was reported from Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, where an over-speeding car rammed into five parked vehicles before crashing into the boundary wall of a mall. The incident took place at around 1 pm near the Kisan Marg red light on Tonk Road.

The accident caused panic in the busy area and briefly disrupted traffic movement.

According to police, the car first hit three motorcycles and two cars that were parked outside Mahima Magnus Mall. After hitting the vehicles, the car lost balance and finally crashed into the railing and wall of the mall, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said their condition is stable.

All five vehicles involved in the crash were badly damaged.

After the accident, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Angry locals reportedly caught hold of the driver and assaulted him before police arrived. Police personnel quickly intervened, dispersed the crowd, and took the driver into custody to prevent further violence.

A dramatic video of the accident went viral on social media, showing a white Tata Safari crashing into the mall's boundary wall at high speed.

Police identified the driver as Rajesh Khandelwal (30), a resident of Bapu Nagar. Bajaj Nagar SHO Poonam Chaudhary said the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

He was taken into custody and sent for a medical examination to confirm alcohol consumption.

How the accident occurred

Accident Police Station (East) ASI Ishwar Singh said the car was travelling from Bajaj Nagar towards Sanganer. Near the Kisan Marg crossing, the driver allegedly tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Due to over-speeding, the driver lost control of the car. It then hit the parked vehicles and finally came to a halt after crashing into the mall wall.

An FIR has been registered against the driver. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and assess damage.

Police teams from the Accident Police Station (East) reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles, and restored traffic movement within a short time.

Authorities have once again urged drivers to avoid drunk driving and over-speeding, especially in busy city areas.