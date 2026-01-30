Over 50 Stiches! Pet Dog Attacks Woman During Morning Walk In Bengaluru's HSR Layout

A pet dog viciously attacked a woman who was out for a walk in Bengaluru. The woman suffered serious injuries, and a police complaint has been filed against the dog's owner for negligence. This incident has raised concerns about pet management.

A pet dog viciously attacked a woman in HSR Layout on Jan 26. She sustained serious injuries to her neck, face, and limbs and is now hospitalized. The attack happened at 6:54 AM.

Eyewitnesses say the dog latched onto the woman's neck. It also attacked a man who tried to help. She needed over 50 stitches on her face and neck but is now out of danger.

The dog belongs to Amaresh Reddy. The owner is accused of negligence for not leashing the dog. The victim's husband has filed a police complaint against him for his carelessness.

Police have registered a case and are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage. The incident has caused anxiety among HSR Layout residents, who now question their safety during walks.

This attack has sparked a debate on owner responsibility. There are growing calls for stricter rules on pet control in public spaces to ensure safety for everyone in the city.

On Thursday, 6 people were bitten by dogs across the state, including an elderly man in Belagavi, a 6-year-old girl in Bengaluru South, and four girls in Kalaburagi.

In Belagavi, a man was attacked returning home. In Bengaluru South, stray dogs mauled a 6-year-old girl. In Kalaburagi, four schoolgirls were attacked and injured.