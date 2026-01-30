Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Telangana: 14 Students Hospitalised After Mid-Day Meal In Khammam

2026-01-30 07:00:55
At least fourteen students were hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal at a primary school in Khammam district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

The students fell sick after consuming dal and rice at Bodya Thanda Primary School in Konijerla Mandal.

Students Stable After Treatment

They were shifted to Kammam Government Hospital for food poisoning treatment.

According to the police, the students are in stable condition now.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AsiaNet News

