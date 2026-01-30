Gujarat: Over 50,000 Candidates Clear Physical Tests In Police Recruitment Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) More than 50,000 candidates have successfully cleared the physical efficiency test in the ongoing Gujarat Police recruitment drive, marking a significant milestone in one of the state's largest and most technology-driven selection processes, officials said on Friday.

According to data released by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB), between January 22 and January 29, a total of 1,87,874 candidates were called for the physical test.

Of these, 1,16,075 candidates appeared and 50,383 qualified. The recruitment is being conducted for 13,591 vacancies across the PSI and Lokrakshak (LRD) cadres, with over 10 lakh candidates competing statewide.

GPRB Chairperson Neerja Gotru said the process has been designed to ensure complete transparency, accuracy and fairness through extensive use of technology.

“This recruitment drive is not only large in scale but has been structured as a fully transparent and zero-error process, where candidates are selected purely based on merit and effort,” she said.

The physical efficiency tests are being conducted at 15 designated cities and State Reserve Police training centres across Gujarat.

Tests for male candidates are underway at 11 grounds and will continue until March 13, 2026, while tests for women and ex-servicemen are being held at four grounds until March 6, 2026.

All tests are conducted under the supervision of specialist medical officers from the Health Department.

Officials said advanced technological systems have been introduced at every stage to prevent errors or malpractice. RFID chips are attached to candidates' legs during running events to record time automatically with second-level precision.

Biometric verification using fingerprints and facial recognition is mandatory at multiple stages, while the entire process is monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Height and chest measurements are digitally recorded, with candidates shown photographic evidence of the measurements on-screen.

An on-site Appeal Board has also been set up at each ground to address grievances related to measurements or procedures. The board comprises four members, including an SP-rank officer and a medical officer, and conducts re-verification in the presence of senior officials.

Gotru said the objective was to ensure that candidates, including those from remote areas, could participate with full confidence in the fairness of the system.

A central control room in Gandhinagar has been established for real-time monitoring of all testing centres, she added.

Arrangements such as drinking water, ORS, medical teams and 108 ambulance services have been provided at all venues to ensure candidate safety.

Results of the physical tests are made available on the spot through the digital system.

For security and supervision, each testing ground is overseen by a DIGP or SP-rank officer, supported by more than 90 police personnel, while DIGP and IGP-level officers have been assigned overall supervisory responsibilities.