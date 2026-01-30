Gujarat CM Launches 49 Projects Worth Rs 234 Crore In Anand

MENAFN - IANS) Anand, Jan 30 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 49 public welfare development projects worth Rs 234.01 crore in Khambhat, giving a fresh boost to infrastructure and social development in Anand district.

Addressing a public gathering at Chakdol Ground, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to ensuring development reaches the last citizen.

“These projects are not merely buildings or structures, but milestones that will enhance the quality of life of the people of Anand district,” he said.

The projects include 13 state-level and 12 panchayat-level works under the Roads and Buildings Department, aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving transport infrastructure. The remaining projects span education, health, urban development, and water resources.

Calling the initiative a“triveni sangam” of education, health and urban development, Patel said human resource development remains a key priority of the state government.

Under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, 10 projects will enhance the capacity of local municipalities. The Education Department will implement five projects, including the construction of new schools and classrooms to improve access to quality education in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated four health projects, underscoring the government's focus on expanding medical infrastructure and healthcare services.

In addition, five projects under the Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply Department are expected to provide long-term solutions to irrigation and drinking water challenges in the region.

During his address, Patel expressed concern over the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases at a young age. He warned that excessive use of chemical pesticides in agriculture poses serious health risks, as such substances enter the human body through food.

“If we want to secure a healthy future for the next generation, we must protect both our soil and our health,” the Chief Minister said, urging farmers to adopt chemical-free natural farming practices.

He also praised the craftsmanship and global recognition of Khambhat's traditional kite industry.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister launched a major digital governance initiative from Bhadran village in Borsad taluka, where he conducted the e-foundation ceremony for 2,666 Gram Panchayats across Gujarat from TB High School.

With the introduction of digital processes, villagers will now be able to access government services locally without travelling to cities. Simultaneously, the state government launched the Mukhyamantri Gramotthan Yojana across 114 villages, prioritising infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, drainage, and sanitation facilities.

The programme was attended by ministers Rushikesh Patel, Raman Solanki, Kamlesh Patel, and Sanjay Singh Mahida, along with senior administrative officials and local representatives.

The Chief Minister said the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments under the double-engine governance model are aimed at transforming every district of Gujarat into a model of inclusive and balanced development.

He added that the rural development initiatives launched from Bhadran are expected to strengthen the rural economy across the state in the coming years.