Brazil's State Companies Posted Big Profits Through Q3 2025, But The Story Is Concentrated
Brazil's federally controlled state companies delivered a combined profit of R$136.3 billion ($25 billion) through the third quarter of 2025, according to a new bulletin from the Ministry of Management and Innovation.
The figure is often described as a“third-quarter profit.” The ministry's framing shows it is cumulative from January to September.
The headline number was 22.5% higher than the first nine months of 2024. Yet the makeup matters more than the total. Petrobras alone reported R$94.6 billion ($18 billion), equal to 69.4% of the profit pool.
Strip out the oil giant, and the remaining firms still made R$41.8 billion ($8 billion). The message is clear. Brazil's state-company profitability still leans heavily on a single commodity-linked champion.
Revenue showed the same concentration. Total revenue reached R$1.017 trillion ($188 billion), up 6.3% from a year earlier.
Brazilian State-Owned Firms Show Scale and Policy Sensitivity
Three groups accounted for 90.7% of that total: Petrobras with R$477 billion ($88 billion), Banco do Brasil with R$246.7 billion ($46 billion), and Caixa with R$199.5 billion ($37 billion).
That scale matters for policy. It also means governance choices at a few giants can reshape the whole picture. The bulletin covered 39 of 44 federal state firms. Five were excluded for missing results at publication: CBTU, Ceagesp, Ceasa Minas, CDRJ, and CPRM.
Of 27 non-dependent firms, 24 had filed accounts through September. Twenty-one posted profits and three posted losses.
The ministry also drew a line between dependent and non-dependent companies. It described dependent firms as including key public health-service providers and Embrapa.
It said dependent firms absorb more than 70% of the Treasury subsidy directed to that group. Two trends push in opposite directions.
Investment rose to R$86.4 billion ($16 billion), up 34.3% year on year. Meanwhile dividends and interest on equity totaled R$65.1 billion ($12 billion), down 31.8% from 2024.
The Union received R$33 billion ($6 billion), while other shareholders got R$32.1 billion ($6 billion). That mix will fuel arguments about discipline, priorities, and the role of the state.
It will also keep markets focused on Petrobras, where oil prices and payout policy can quickly rewrite the national headline.
Brazil's federal state firms reported R$136.3 billion ($25 billion) in profit through September 2025.
Petrobras delivered most of the gains, shaping both the upside and the risk.
Investment rose while shareholder payouts fell, shifting the fiscal and political debate.
