Experience A Memorable Iftar At Kris With A View, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This Ramadan, elevate your evenings with a memorable Iftar at Kris With A View, the signature rooftop restaurant at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai. Set high above the city, the venue offers breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai's skyline, creating a serene and elegant setting to break your fast.
The Iftar experience features a thoughtfully curated buffet blending authentic Middle Eastern flavours with international favourites. Guests can enjoy live cooking stations, a wide selection of traditional and global dishes, and an indulgent spread of desserts perfect for family gatherings, social evenings, and corporate Iftar celebrations. Priced at AED 100 per person, guests can enjoy a special early-bird rate of AED 88 per person during the first ten days of Ramadan. The same preferred rate applies to groups of ten guests or more. Exclusive rates are also available for corporate bookings, in-house guests, and hoteliers. Iftar is served daily from Maghrib until 11:00 PM, allowing guests to relax, dine, and take in the stunning city views. Venue: Kris With A View, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Reservations & Enquiries: 04 377 1184 | WhatsApp: +971 50 707 1196 Email: Website: Follow us: @parkregiskriskin | @kriswithaviewdubai Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.
