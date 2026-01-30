The Second Edition Of The Challenge Sir Bani Yas Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi With Record Local And International Participation



Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Challenge Family, with the support of ADNOC.

The largest and most significant edition in the history of Challenge Family triathlon races, held across 28 countries.

A 55% increase in participants, reaching 4,804 compared to the previous edition.

Over 103 professional athletes participating, marking a 102% growth compared to the previous edition.

The number of participating nationalities rises to 91, a 94% increase, with 42 nationalities joining for the first time.

Aims to showcase the Al Dhafra region and Sir Bani Yas Island as a tourist destination, while supporting the UAE Year of Family initiative.

Encourages local communities to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. For the first time, a dedicated cruise ship will transport athletes and participants to and from Sir Bani Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi,January 2026: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the second edition of Challenge Sir Bani Yas will take place from 30 January to 1 February 2026 on Sir Bani Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event has attracted wide local and international participation from professional and amateur athletes, as well as all segments of society.

The three-day event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Challenge Family, with the support of ADNOC. It will host over 4,804 participants, including professionals and amateurs, marking a 55% increase compared to the 2025 edition. The challenge will also feature over 103 professional athletes representing 26 countries, reflecting a 102% growth in professional athlete participation compared to 2025.

The 2026 edition will welcome participants from 91 different nationalities, a 94% increase compared to the previous edition, with 42 new nationalities joining the event for the first time.

The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, India, the Philippines, and Germany topped the list of countries in terms of the number of participating athletes, highlighting the growing international presence and global reach of the event.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said:“This event reflects our commitment to promoting a sporting lifestyle among all members of the community and demonstrates our ongoing dedication to supporting the vision of our wise leadership, which prioritises families and their health. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for hosting major sporting events.”

Al Awani added that the second edition of the Challenge Sir Bani Yas continues to achieve its goals of embedding the concept of sport as a way of life, encouraging community participation, and contributing to improving quality of life by enhancing physical and mental health. It also instils values of activity and vitality among all segments of society, as sport serves as a bridge that unites individuals of all ages and abilities.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“This year's edition is exceptional by all standards. It is the largest full-distance triathlon event in the region and the biggest in the history of Challenge Family events, which are held in over 28 countries and include 35 middle- and long-distance races. Through this event, we aim to highlight the tourism potential of the Al Dhafra region and Sir Bani Yas Island, while encouraging the local community to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.”

He added:“Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2026 represents an extraordinary sporting milestone, offering a comprehensive and unique experience for both athletes and spectators. The wide participation of elite professional athletes reflects the highest levels of sporting excellence and underscores our firm commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's vision and cementing its position as a leading global sports hub. The event's unique character, combined with its world-class infrastructure, provides an immersive experience that showcases the rich environmental and cultural diversity of Sir Bani Yas Island.”

This event is one of the most prominent and significant long-distance triathlon races in the Middle East and North Africa region, featuring an exceptional course on Sir Bani Yas Island, one of the UAE's most unique and beautiful islands, which is also a natural reserve. The event will take place from 30 January to 1 February 2026, offering a comprehensive experience for athletes, families, and spectators of all ages.

Athletes will compete in three main race categories: long-distance, middle-distance, and Olympic-distance triathlons.

The long-distance triathlon spans a total of 218 kilometres, including a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 172-kilometre cycling stage, and a 42.2-kilometre running race.

The middle-distance triathlon covers a total of 105 kilometres, comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, an 82-kilometre cycling stage, and a 21.2-kilometre running race.

The Olympic-distance triathlon totals 47.5 kilometres, including a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 36-kilometre cycling stage, and a 10-kilometre running race.

In addition to the main races, this year's Challenge Sir Bani Yas features a range of community events and accompanying competitions designed to enhance community engagement and provide a comprehensive sporting and entertainment experience. These activities target families, new triathlon athletes, and amateurs of all ages and fitness levels, making the event a true celebration of inclusivity and the spirit of sport.

The event is taking place on Sir Bani Yas Island, one of Abu Dhabi's premier tourist destinations, offering participants and spectators a unique opportunity to enjoy the island's stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and authentic Emirati hospitality. Challenge Sir Bani Yas contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi's global reputation as a leading destination for hosting major sporting events and endurance races, attracting elite athletes and international visitors from around the world.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.