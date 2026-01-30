$9.25 Bn Electrosurgical Devices Market Forecast To 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrosurgical Devices Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electrosurgical devices market size was estimated at USD 6.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2033.

Factors such as the rising surgical volumes from an ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of minimally invasive and ambulatory surgical procedures that rely on advanced energy devices, and continuous technological innovation (improved generators, vessel-sealing systems, bipolar/monopolar hybrids and integrated safety features) that boost clinical efficacy and safety.



Additional drivers include expanding healthcare spending and hospital capacity in emerging markets, greater focus on reducing intraoperative blood loss and procedure time (which favors energy-based hemostasis), stronger reimbursement for advanced surgical techniques. The increase in chronic diseases and the aging population is fueling market growth.

For instance, according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) May 2024, the number of people on heart care waiting lists in England increased to 414,596 by the end of March 2024, a rise of 6,048 from the month before. The number of people experiencing non-fatal injuries globally, potentially resulting in disability, is estimated to be between 20 and 50 million by the WHO. As a result of this growing incident of accidents and injuries, there is expected to be an increase in the need for surgical devices.

The aging population is a major driver of the electrosurgical device market because older individuals are more prone to chronic diseases and conditions that require surgical intervention, such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and joint-related issues. As the global geriatric population increases, the number of elective and emergency surgeries rises correspondingly, creating higher demand for reliable, efficient electrosurgical devices.

Hospitals and surgical centers are investing in advanced electrosurgical generators and energy devices to improve operative efficiency, reduce blood loss, and minimize complications in this growing patient segment. This demographic trend ensures a sustained and expanding market for electrosurgical technology, especially in regions with rapidly aging populations like Japan, Europe, and North America.

