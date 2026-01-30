HVAC Rooftop Units Industry Forecast To 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$47.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$77.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global HVAC Rooftop Units Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Market Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping Industry Value Chain Analysis Raw Material/Component Outlook Manufacturer Outlook Distribution Outlook End user Outlook Regulatory Framework Technology Overview Market Dynamics Market Driver Analysis Market Restraint Analysis Market Challenges Analysis Market Opportunity Analysis Economic Mega-Trend Analysis Industry Analysis Tools Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macro-environmental Analysis
Companies Featured
- Carrier DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. Johnson Controls LG Electronics Danfoss Lennox International Inc. Rheem Manufacturing Company Trane SAMSUNG Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Fujitsu AAON Captive Aire Addison HVAC Greenheck Fan Corporation
Global HVAC Rooftop Units Market Report Segmentation
Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Up to 3 Tons 3 to 7 Tons 7 to 15 Tons 15 to 25 Tons 25 to 45 Tons Above 45 Tons
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Residential Commercial Industrial
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Air Conditioning (Straight Cooling/Cool) Heat Pump
Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Electric Fossil Fuel (Gas Heat) Dual Fuel Systems (Hybrid)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Direct to Customer Direct to Distributor Direct to Contractor
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
