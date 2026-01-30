Companion Diagnostics Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Oncology Is Still The Most Common Use For Companion Diagnostics, As They Play A Crucial Role In The Development Of Targeted Therapies
Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Companion Diagnostics (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Companion diagnostics (CDx) are medical devices, most commonly an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) that provides information necessary for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. CDx support the expansion of personalized medicine by assessing predictive biomarkers, such as genetic variation or protein expression, in individual patients to determine the most effective use of an associated therapy.
Scope
- Oncology is still the most common use for companion diagnostics, as they play a crucial role in the development of targeted therapies Companion diagnostics can be used to identify patients who are likely to benefit from a particular therapy There is potential for companion diagnostics to be applied in other therapy areas, such as rare diseases, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand how companion diagnostics are evolving, the current uses and future potential. Understand the key players, the challengers, and product offerings. Understand key applications of companion diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment