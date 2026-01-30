Global Liability Insurance Market Report 2025: Competitive Analysis And Regulatory Insights To Strategize Market Entry And Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global liability insurance market offers growth opportunities via technological advancements, insights on key trends, and regional dynamics. Companies can leverage competitive analysis and regulatory insights to strategize market entry or expansion, focusing on growth trends and profitability challenges.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Liability Insurance Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Liability Insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Liability Insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview, and developments in the industry. It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Liability Insurance industry.

It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of the liability insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the liability insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the liability insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading liability insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets. Insight into the growth trend and market outlook.

Report Scope



It provides historical values for the global and regional Liability Insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2025-29.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional liability Insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029.

It provides key market trends in the liability Insurance industry. It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional liability insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

Regulatory Trends and Updates

Global Overview

Regional Overview

Emerging Trends

Competitive Landscape

Deals

Market Outlook Appendix

Company Profiles



Chubb

Berkshire Hathaway

Travelers

Liberty Mutual

Zurich Insurance Group

AXA

The Hartford Financial Services Group

Allianz

AIG

W.R. Berkley Corporation

Fairfax Financial

CNA Financial Corporation

PICC

Markel Corporation

AmTrust Financial Services

American Financial Group

HDI (Talanx AG)

Tokio Marine Holdings

Nationwide Arch Capital Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900