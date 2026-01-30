Global Liability Insurance Market Report 2025: Competitive Analysis And Regulatory Insights To Strategize Market Entry And Expansion
Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Liability Insurance Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Liability Insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional Liability Insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview, and developments in the industry. It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Liability Insurance industry.
It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the liability insurance industry. Insights on key market trends in the liability insurance industry. Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the liability insurance industry. Comparative analysis of leading liability insurance providers. In-depth analysis of regional markets. Insight into the growth trend and market outlook.
Report Scope
- It provides historical values for the global and regional Liability Insurance industry for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2025-29. It offers a detailed analysis of the regional liability Insurance industry and market forecasts to 2029. It provides key market trends in the liability Insurance industry. It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional liability insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Key Market Trends Regulatory Trends and Updates Global Overview Regional Overview Emerging Trends Competitive Landscape Deals Market Outlook Appendix
Company Profiles
- Chubb Berkshire Hathaway Travelers Liberty Mutual Zurich Insurance Group AXA The Hartford Financial Services Group Allianz AIG W.R. Berkley Corporation Fairfax Financial CNA Financial Corporation PICC Markel Corporation AmTrust Financial Services American Financial Group HDI (Talanx AG) Tokio Marine Holdings Nationwide Arch Capital Group
