Global Open Banking Market Worth USD 59.81Bn By 2031 Fueled By The Rapid Adoption Of Payment Initiation Services Says A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the open banking market size is expected to rise from USD 25.91 billion in 2025 to USD 29.78 billion by 2026 and further expand to USD 59.81 billion by 2031, growing at a 14.95% CAGR through the forecast period. This acceleration is supported by a regulatory push in major economies, increasing appetite for insight-led financial products, and wider use of API-based connectivity. While payment initiation services currently account for the largest share of activity, solutions centered on data access and aggregation are advancing rapidly as financial institutions prioritize personalization. North America remains the leading revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by financial inclusion initiatives and digital-first banking models.

Open Banking Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the most dynamic regions in the open banking landscape, supported by government-backed digital frameworks and forward-looking regulatory programs. Initiatives such as national payment rails and data-sharing mandates are helping markets move quickly without being constrained by legacy banking systems. Fintech-friendly policies and sandbox environments in several countries are further speeding up innovation and market entry. Together, these factors are enabling faster adoption of open banking models and strengthening the region's role as a long-term growth engine for the global market.

North America holds a leading position in the global open banking market share, supported by industry-led data standards and the broad adoption of secure API-based data sharing across the financial ecosystem. Ongoing regulatory developments are reinforcing consumer data rights while encouraging deeper collaboration between banks, fintech providers, and merchants. Growing interest in account-to-account payment models is further strengthening market momentum, particularly as businesses seek alternatives to traditional card-based transactions. This combination of regulatory clarity, technology maturity, and consumer acceptance continues to anchor North America's influence in the open banking landscape.

Open Banking Market Growth Drivers

Momentum Builds Around Account-to-Account and Instant Payments

Real-time, account-to-account payments are gaining rapid traction as consumers and merchants increasingly favor faster, bank-led transaction models over traditional cards. The global shift toward instant payments is being reinforced by regulatory mandates in Europe, wider rollout of pay-by-bank capabilities, and growing acceptance of variable recurring payment frameworks in mature markets. Major payment networks and open banking providers are investing heavily in direct-to-account infrastructure, signaling a structural change in how digital payments are executed. Together, these developments point to open banking playing a central role in reshaping payment ecosystems and gradually reducing reliance on card-based transactions.

Stronger Regulatory Alignment Accelerates Open Banking Maturity

Evolving regulatory frameworks are emerging as one of the defining open banking market trends, as authorities push for greater standardization, transparency, and performance accountability. Updated rules are encouraging more structured API management and clearer consent mechanisms, helping streamline integrations and lower long-term operational costs for ecosystem participants. In parallel, data-access mandates in North America are reinforcing consumer control while aligning regional practices with global norms. By reducing dependence on custom-built connections and creating consistent access standards, these regulatory shifts are making it easier for smaller institutions to participate, ultimately supporting a more open, scalable, and inclusive global open banking environment.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Open Banking Market Report

Account Information Services

Data Aggregation & Enrichment

Funds Confirmation

Others

By End User

Retail Banking Customers



SMEs

Corporate & Commercial Enterprises Third-party Fintech Developers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Bank Channels

App-based Platforms

API Marketplaces

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru



Chile

Argentina Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Open Banking Industry