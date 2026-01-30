Global Open Banking Market Worth USD 59.81Bn By 2031 Fueled By The Rapid Adoption Of Payment Initiation Services Says A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the open banking market is being accelerated by rising demand for personalized payment services, data-driven banking experiences, and the increasing traction from embedded finance integrations across non-bank digital platforms.
Hyderabad, India, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the open banking market size is expected to rise from USD 25.91 billion in 2025 to USD 29.78 billion by 2026 and further expand to USD 59.81 billion by 2031, growing at a 14.95% CAGR through the forecast period. This acceleration is supported by a regulatory push in major economies, increasing appetite for insight-led financial products, and wider use of API-based connectivity. While payment initiation services currently account for the largest share of activity, solutions centered on data access and aggregation are advancing rapidly as financial institutions prioritize personalization. North America remains the leading revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by financial inclusion initiatives and digital-first banking models.
Open Banking Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the most dynamic regions in the open banking landscape, supported by government-backed digital frameworks and forward-looking regulatory programs. Initiatives such as national payment rails and data-sharing mandates are helping markets move quickly without being constrained by legacy banking systems. Fintech-friendly policies and sandbox environments in several countries are further speeding up innovation and market entry. Together, these factors are enabling faster adoption of open banking models and strengthening the region's role as a long-term growth engine for the global market.
North America holds a leading position in the global open banking market share, supported by industry-led data standards and the broad adoption of secure API-based data sharing across the financial ecosystem. Ongoing regulatory developments are reinforcing consumer data rights while encouraging deeper collaboration between banks, fintech providers, and merchants. Growing interest in account-to-account payment models is further strengthening market momentum, particularly as businesses seek alternatives to traditional card-based transactions. This combination of regulatory clarity, technology maturity, and consumer acceptance continues to anchor North America's influence in the open banking landscape.
Open Banking Market Growth Drivers
Momentum Builds Around Account-to-Account and Instant Payments
Real-time, account-to-account payments are gaining rapid traction as consumers and merchants increasingly favor faster, bank-led transaction models over traditional cards. The global shift toward instant payments is being reinforced by regulatory mandates in Europe, wider rollout of pay-by-bank capabilities, and growing acceptance of variable recurring payment frameworks in mature markets. Major payment networks and open banking providers are investing heavily in direct-to-account infrastructure, signaling a structural change in how digital payments are executed. Together, these developments point to open banking playing a central role in reshaping payment ecosystems and gradually reducing reliance on card-based transactions.
Stronger Regulatory Alignment Accelerates Open Banking Maturity
Evolving regulatory frameworks are emerging as one of the defining open banking market trends, as authorities push for greater standardization, transparency, and performance accountability. Updated rules are encouraging more structured API management and clearer consent mechanisms, helping streamline integrations and lower long-term operational costs for ecosystem participants. In parallel, data-access mandates in North America are reinforcing consumer control while aligning regional practices with global norms. By reducing dependence on custom-built connections and creating consistent access standards, these regulatory shifts are making it easier for smaller institutions to participate, ultimately supporting a more open, scalable, and inclusive global open banking environment.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Open Banking Market Report
Account Information Services
Data Aggregation & Enrichment
By End User
SMEs Corporate & Commercial Enterprises Third-party Fintech Developers
By Distribution Channel
By Deployment Model
By Geography
North America
South America
Chile Argentina Rest of South America
Europe
BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Overview – Open Banking Industry
| Study Period
| 2020-2031
| Market Size in 2026
| USD 29.78 Billion
| Market Size Forecast 2031
| USD 59.81 Billion
| Industry Expansion
| Growing at a CAGR of 14.95% during 2026-2031
| Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
| Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate
| Segments Covered
| By Service Offering, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Deployment Model, and By Geography
| Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa
| Customization Scope
| Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Open Banking Companies
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Get in-depth industry insights on the open banking market research report:
Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence Banking as a Service Market:
The Banking-as-a-Service market analysis breaks down the industry by key solution categories, including payment gateways, bank accounts, core banking systems, and additional offerings. It further examines adoption across large organizations as well as small and mid-sized enterprises, while also assessing demand from banks, fintech firms, and other user groups. The study evaluates both platform and infrastructure solutions alongside associated services, with coverage spanning major regions such as North America, South America, and other global markets. All market projections are presented in terms of revenue measured in US dollars. Embedded Finance Market Size
Virtual Cards Market Analysis: The virtual cards market is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape, where major payment networks play an important role, yet value is distributed across issuers, processors, banks, and embedded finance providers. Competitive dynamics are increasingly shaped by the convergence of networks, financial institutions, and fintech players around embedded issuance, transaction orchestration, and enhanced data and reconciliation capabilities. Leading networks are focusing on intelligent and secure transaction flows to enable wider commercial adoption, while continued investments in tokenization, digital wallets, and developer-friendly platforms are making virtual card issuance more accessible for software and platform providers.
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...
MENAFN30012026004107003653ID1110672978
CommentsNo comment