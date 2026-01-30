Smart Home Pet Products Market Report 2026-2030 And 2035

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Pet Products Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The smart home pet products market has shown steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.88 billion in 2025 to $3.01 billion in 2026, and further reaching $3.61 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This expansion is driven by increased pet ownership, technological advancements in AI and robotics, and the growth of smart home ecosystems. Enhanced pet wellness awareness and a demand for automated pet devices further contribute to this trend.

Pet ownership is on the rise, spurred by urbanization and lifestyle changes, leading to greater demand for smart pet care solutions. These include health monitoring, automated feeding, and smart safety features, all of which promote convenience and well-being for pets. In 2024, pet adoptions in the USA saw a slight increase of 0.4%, emphasizing the expanding market for smart pet products.

Leading companies are innovating with AI-based technologies to elevate pet care convenience and monitoring. Such advancements include devices like AI-driven feeders which schedule and dispense meals based on pets' needs and behaviors, providing pet owners with real-time data and insights via mobile applications. For example, PETKIT introduced the PUROBOT ULTRA, an AI-powered litter box offering features like multi-cat recognition, stool monitoring, and data analysis to ensure optimal pet health.

The sector also faces challenges due to global trade changes and tariffs, impacting costs and supply chains, especially for electronic components and smart devices. Regions like North America and Europe, reliant on imports, are most affected. However, these challenges drive manufacturers towards localizing production, which may boost efficiency and innovation within the market.

In August 2024, Bansk Group acquired PetIQ, Inc., highlighting a strategic move to enhance their presence and capabilities in affordable pet healthcare. This acquisition is set to foster long-term growth, leveraging strategic marketing and innovation to strengthen their market position.

The market is served by major players like Garmin International Inc., PetSafe Brands LLC, and Petcube Inc., among others, offering products such as smart feeding equipment, wearable devices, and automated pet monitors. These products are available across multiple channels, including online retailers and pet specialty stores.

Current market trends suggest continued growth, supported by robust research and detailed market analyses. These reports provide insights into regional shares, competitor standings, and potential opportunities in the smart home pet products industry, ensuring stakeholders have a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape.

Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more, with the United States, China, and Germany being key contributors. The market value is based on revenues generated by the sale of goods and services pertaining to smart home pet products, reflecting consumption values within specified regions.

