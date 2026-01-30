Proposals Of Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board To The Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2026 that the meeting would decide as follows:

Number and composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Fingrid's Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen, Leena Mörttinen and Jero Ahola would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Board members Anne Jalkala and Mikko Mursula have informed that they will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Mika Lehtimäki and Christoffer Nyberg will be elected as new Board members for the same term of office.

Mika Lehtimäki, M.Sc. (Econ.), M.Sc. (Tech.), Finnish citizen. Lehtimäki has acted as a Manager, Energy Sourcing for Boliden Group from the year 2011. Earlier Lehtimäki has acted in different positions for Outokumpu Oyj during the years 1997-2011.

In addition, Lehtimäki acts as a member of the sustainable development working group of Technology Industries of Finland.

Christoffer Nyberg, M.Sc. (Econ.), Finnish citizen. Nyberg has acted as a Senior Portfolio Manager from the year 2025, as a Portfolio Manager during the years 2023–2025 and as an Analyst during the years 2020–2022 for Mutual Pension Insurance Company Ilmarinen. Earlier Nyberg has acted as an Analyst during the years 2016–2020 for Ernst & Young Oy, and as a Portfolio Manager for Bank of Åland Plc during the years 2014–2016.

In addition, Nyberg acts as a Board Member for Tieyhtiö Valtatie 7 Ltd, Valtatie 7 Holding Ltd and Buffalo HoldCo Oy.

In addition, Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that from the current Board members Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen would be re-elected as the Chair and Leena Mörttinen re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

Of the proposed Board members, Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen, Jero Ahola and Mika Lehtimäki are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Leena Mörttinen and Christoffer Nyberg are independent of the company, but not of the significant shareholders since they are currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.

Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chair shall be paid EUR 3,000/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board's committees and meetings of the Shareholders' nomination board.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board is available on the company's website. The Nomination Board's proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid's Shareholders' Nomination Board is Karri Safo (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Mikko Räsänen (nominated by llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).

Contact information:

SVP, Legal Affairs and Sustainability, Marina Louhija

tel. +358 40 519 0627