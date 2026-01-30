Lateral Flow Assays Market Research Report Now Available
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|176
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$17.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Lateral Flow Assay Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
- Market Outlook Segment Outlook Competitive Insights Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook Market Size and Growth Prospects Market Dynamics Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Tools
Companies Featured
- Abbott Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Siemens Healthineers AG BIOMERIEUX BD QuidelOrtho Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche DH Life Sciences, LLC. Quest Diagnostics Qiagen N.V.
Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Segmentation
- Product Outlook: Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers Application Outlook: Clinical Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Mosquito Borne Disease Testing, and more Technique Outlook: Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays End Use Outlook: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, and more Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Lateral Flow Assays Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment