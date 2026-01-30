North America Cardiac Leads Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecasts To 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cardiac Leads Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Leads (Pacing Leads, Defibrillator Leads), End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The North America cardiac leads market is anticipated to grow significantly, with its size climbing from an estimated USD 1.82 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 2.52 billion by 2033, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% from 2025 to 2033.

This expansion is closely tied to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the United States, including heart failure and arrhythmias. Such medical conditions are increasingly driven by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and accompanying comorbidities.

Data from the American Heart Association reveals a troubling increase in cardiovascular-related fatalities. As of January 2024, the U.S. recorded 931,578 CVD-related deaths, which is approximately 3,000 more than the preceding year, increasing the age-adjusted death rate by 4.0% to 233.3 per 100,000 people. This mounting disease burden is enhancing the demand for device-based cardiac interventions, vitalizing the market for pacing and defibrillator leads necessary for efficient rhythm management.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) represents a substantial concern in the U.S., often remaining undiagnosed until significant symptoms emerge. According to a February 2025 article by the American Medical Association, over 5 million American adults are estimated to be living with AFib, with expectations set for this figure to surpass 12 million by 2030.

This rapid rise in arrhythmia incidences is prompting hospitals and electrophysiology centers to escalate their use of device-based rhythm stabilization technologies, including pacemakers and implantable defibrillators. Consequently, the growing AFib prevalence directly amplifies the demand for advanced cardiac lead technologies across the U.S. and the broader North America region.

