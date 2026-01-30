North America Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2026-2032 - Smart And Human-Centric Lighting Drive Premium Segment Growth In Commercial Spaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market offers opportunities in smart-building initiatives through networked, sensor-rich systems. Rising regulatory requirements, declining LED prices, and corporate net-zero goals fuel retrofits, while IoT and human-centric features enhance value, despite margin pressures.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Commercial LED Lighting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The market is segmented by application, form factor, distribution channel, and geography, offering comprehensive value forecasts.

The North America Commercial LED Lighting market is set for significant growth, expanding from USD 8.96 million in 2025 to USD 10.03 million in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 19.72 million by 2032 at a 11.93% CAGR over 2026-2032. This market is evolving from purely efficiency-focused upgrades to advanced, sensor-integrated systems compatible with smart-building strategies.

Efficiency regulations like the Department of Energy's 120 lumens-per-watt rule, effective July 2028, are accelerating the phase-out of older technologies like fluorescent lighting, while corporate net-zero commitments continue to propel retrofit activities. Price reductions in luminaires heighten the economic appeal of LED systems, even for mid-sized facilities, by underscoring their total-cost-of-ownership benefits. Innovations in human-centric lighting and IoT connectivity further enhance LED market value beyond energy savings. Vendors face increased competition as they negotiate between maintaining margins on commodity products and exploring premium, software-integrated solutions.

Stringent Energy-Efficiency Regulations and Building Codes Drive Market Transformation

Federal and state policies are reshaping criteria within the North America Commercial LED Lighting market, enforcing higher efficacy requirements and advanced control standards. The Department of Energy's mandate for general-service lamps to achieve at least 120 lm/W post-July 2028 is accelerating the retirement of compact fluorescents occupying half of commercial sockets. Simultaneously, ASHRAE/IES 90.1-2022 sets stricter lighting power and control benchmarks, promoting LED systems with integrated sensors. Aggressive regulations like California's Title 24 Part 6 encourage region-specific retrofit surges, raising barriers that potentially benefit compliant incumbents with certification expertise. These layered regulations provide demand predictability, enabling vendors to optimize procurement and stabilize pricing.

Declining LED Luminaire Prices and Total-Cost-of-Ownership Advantage Accelerate Commercial Adoption

The swift decline in LED component costs pushes fixture prices down, allowing short payback periods of under two years for retrofit projects. Modern troffers achieving 110 lm/W efficacy at extended life cycles significantly cut maintenance costs, while high-bay LED conversions yield 50-70% in energy savings in large facilities. Additionally, utility incentives can lower initial costs by 10-15%, compelling investments in LED solutions. These factors reinforce the LED market's momentum, making it accessible even to budget-restrained property owners.

Price Erosion Squeezing Vendor Margins Intensifies Competitive Pressure

Luminaire commoditization exerts pricing pressures affecting manufacturer profitability. Market leaders like Signify face stock volatility as investors express concerns over growth against declining selling prices. Acuity Brands turns the tide by emphasizing intelligent-spaces solutions, boosting profit margins significantly. Smaller players, unable to match scales or specialization, navigate potential mergers or exits, intensifying market consolidation. Tariff uncertainties present another layer of complexity in cross-border pricing strategies.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:



Growth of Smart, Connected, and IoT-Enabled Lighting Creates New Value Propositions

Shift Toward Human-Centric and Wellness-Focused Lighting Drives Premium Segment Growth High Retrofit and Installation Costs in Legacy Facilities Limit Market Penetration

Segment Analysis

In 2025, the office segment held 29.65% of the market, driven by large-scale corporate retrofits targeting ESG goals and enhanced employee experiences. Trendsetting offices implement human-centric lighting and occupancy sensors, optimizing energy use while supporting circadian rhythms. This demand sustains higher average prices that counterbalance margin pressures. Retail, although smaller in present market share, leads growth with a 16.95% CAGR until 2032, marking the impact of strategic retail lighting on sales and brand perception. The hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors demonstrate specialized demands, further diversifying growth prospects. Industrial spaces actively engage in high-bay retrofits, benefiting from short payback intervals despite competitive pricing pressures, collectively maintaining the North America Commercial LED Lighting market's robustness against sector-specific downturns.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Signify Holding (Philips Lighting & Cooper Lighting)

Acuity Brands Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

Cree Lighting (IDEAL Industries)

Dialight PLC

US LED Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Technical Consumer Products Inc.

Current Lighting Solutions LLC (GE Current)

Zumtobel Group

Lutron Electronics Co.

Legrand S.A.

Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Samsung Electronics America

LG Innotek USA

Nichia America Corp.

Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Energy Focus Inc.

Digital Lumens Inc.

Fagerhult Group (North America)

Revolution Lighting Technologies Cooper Lighting Solutions

