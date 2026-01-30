Shared Office Spaces Market Trends And Revenue Opportunities By Region, 2026-2031 - Hybrid Work Models And Asset-Light Strategies Propel Co-Working's Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Office Spaces - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The shared office spaces market is projected to rise from USD 59.20 billion in 2025 to USD 116.6 billion by 2031, with an 11.94% CAGR expected over 2026-2031. Several factors contribute to this growth, including a shift towards hybrid work models, an appetite for asset-light investments, and penetrative market tactics into secondary cities.

Operators are increasingly embracing revenue-sharing partnerships, which minimize lease obligations while broadening market reach. Tech-driven investments in wellness-certified, data-optimized spaces are also enhancing customer retention, though oversupply in traditional urban locales may impact profit margins.

Asia-Pacific leads in growth contributions, with South America presenting vast opportunities for new market entrants. The rapid rise in hybrid work models among enterprises and SMEs is notable, with 92% of surveyed companies adopting flexible schedules, prompting a preference for adaptable office spaces. This trend allows firms to manage seating efficiently, minimize leasing liabilities, and enhance employee satisfaction by offering location flexibility. Operators providing secure and consistent environments across diverse locations are experiencing heightened demand.

Global co-working entities are expanding into burgeoning and secondary urban areas to cater to this increased demand. In 2024, IWG recorded a revenue increase to GBP 3.3 billion by strategically opening 867 new locations, predominantly through partnerships. Focusing on asset-light strategies enables these operators to invest more heavily in property enhancements, thereby maximizing ROI and ensuring growth in underdeveloped regions. Consequently, operators are shifting towards a hub-and-spoke model, away from traditional downtown-centric strategies, to reduce urban core vacancies and tap into local SME needs.

However, high operational and fit-out costs challenge operator profitability. For example, WeWork experienced a reduction in occupancy to 67% in Q2 2024, which exacerbated solvency concerns as capital expenditures remain substantial. While partnerships with landlords are helping mitigate financial burdens, smaller operators struggle with the financing needed for upgrades, potentially signaling increased market consolidation.

Other significant market influences include:



Rising demand from start-ups, freelancers, and digital nomads

Robust investor interest in shared office portfolios as a resilient asset class Oversupply in mature markets may exert price pressures

Co-working spaces accounted for 59.12% of the market share in 2025, with enterprises favoring dedicated suites within co-working hubs for a balance of privacy and collaboration. Hybrid and virtual solutions are set to grow swiftly, projected at a 12.75% CAGR, aligned with flexible work protocols. Operators like WeWork collaborating for suburban expansion showcase a shift towards networked service delivery, enhancing the value proposition of shared office spaces.

The market segmentation covers co-working spaces, serviced offices, and others, detailed by sector, end-use, and geography. In 2025, Asia-Pacific generated 37.10% of global revenue, driven by urbanization and innovation hubs, while North America faced diverse market conditions. Suburban spaces in the U.S. flourished, constituting 45% of current flexible workspaces. South America, especially Brazil, is poised for rapid growth at a projected 13.28% CAGR by 2031, with European growth steadied by compliance standards and mobility frameworks favoring remote work policies.

