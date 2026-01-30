Global GLP-1 Analogues Market To Reach $268.4 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$54.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$268.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 30.6% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Route of Administration, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru
|Market drivers
|
Additional Insights:
- Teva Pharmaceuticals introduced the first FDA-approved generic version of Saxenda (liraglutide injection) in 2025, expanding treatment options for weight loss in adults and certain adolescents. This milestone represents Teva's fifth first-to-market generic launch in 2025 and reinforces its complex generics presence under its Pivot to Growth strategy.
- Novo Nordisk received U.S. FDA approval in 2025 for a new Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) indication through an sNDA. The therapy is now approved for treating noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2–F3), alongside diet and physical activity.
- In 2024, Sanofi India Limited introduced Soliqua to the market after receiving marketing authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The medication is approved for adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus to help improve blood sugar control. Soliqua is prescribed as an add-on therapy for patients whose blood glucose levels are not adequately managed through diet, exercise or existing oral or injectable treatments.
Innovations:
- In May 2025, the FDA accepted an application for oral semaglutide (Wegovy) 25 mg for chronic weight management. If approved, this would become the first oral GLP-1 therapy specifically for obesity.
- In August 2025, Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, completed Phase 3 trials in obesity, demonstrating approximately 12% weight loss over 72 weeks in overweight and obese adults, even without dietary restrictions.
How is AI impacting the market?
AI is accelerating drug discovery and development in the GLP-1 analogue market by identifying new compounds and optimizing clinical trial design. It also enhances patient targeting and treatment personalization through advanced data analytics, improving outcomes and market efficiency. As AI adoption grows, it is becoming an increasingly valuable tool for improving development speed, clinical precision and long-term strategic planning across the GLP-1 competitive landscape.
For a detailed breakdown of AI's influence on this space, access the full AI Impact on the GLP-1 Analogues Market - BCC Pulse Report.
Market leaders include:
- HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO. LTD. LILLY USA LLC. NOVO NORDISK A/S SANOFI SHANGHAI BENEMAE PHARMACEUTICAL CORP. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
