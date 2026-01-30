Verizon Delivers On 2025 Financial Guidance With Highest Quarterly Net Adds Since 2019
|Media contacts:
|Katie Magnotta
|201-602-9235
|...
|Jamie Serino
|201-401-5460
|...
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon
|Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 3 Mos.
Ended
12/31/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
9/30/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
6/30/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
3/31/25
| 3 Mos.
Ended
12/31/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended
9/30/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended
6/30/24
| 3 Mos.
Ended
3/31/24
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|2,448
|$
|5,056
|$
|5,121
|$
|4,983
|$
|5,114
|$
|3,411
|$
|4,702
|$
|4,722
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|615
|1,471
|1,488
|1,490
|1,454
|891
|1,332
|1,353
|Interest expense(1)
|1,759
|1,664
|1,639
|1,632
|1,644
|1,672
|1,698
|1,635
|Depreciation and amortization expense(2)
|4,519
|4,618
|4,635
|4,577
|4,506
|4,458
|4,483
|4,445
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|9,341
|$
|12,809
|$
|12,883
|$
|12,682
|$
|12,718
|$
|10,432
|$
|12,215
|$
|12,155
|Add/(subtract):
|Other (income) expense, net(3)
|$
|185
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(79
|)
|$
|(121
|)
|$
|(797
|)
|$
|(72
|)
|$
|72
|$
|(198
|)
|Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated businesses
|(3
|)
|6
|3
|(6
|)
|6
|24
|14
|9
|Severance charges
|1,715
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,733
|-
|-
|Asset and business rationalization
|583
|-
|-
|-
|-
|374
|-
|-
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|39
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Legacy legal matter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|106
|2,519
|(34
|)
|(76
|)
|(127
|)
|(791
|)
|2,059
|86
|(83
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,860
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,807
|$
|12,555
|$
|11,927
|$
|12,491
|$
|12,301
|$
|12,072
|Footnotes:
|(1) Includes a portion of the Acquisition and integration related charges, where applicable.
|(2) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
|(3) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.
|Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/25
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|17,608
|$
|17,949
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|5,064
|5,030
|Interest expense(1)
|6,694
|6,649
|Depreciation and amortization expense(2)
|18,349
|17,892
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|47,715
|$
|47,520
|Add/(subtract):
|Other income, net(3)
|$
|(107
|)
|$
|(995
|)
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses
|-
|53
|Severance charges
|1,715
|1,733
|Asset and business rationalization
|583
|374
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|91
|-
|Legacy legal matter
|-
|106
|2,282
|1,271
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,997
|$
|48,791
|Footnotes:
|(1) Includes a portion of the Acquisition and integration related charges, where applicable.
|(2) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
|(3) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.
|Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|12/31/25
|12/31/24
|Debt maturing within one year
|$
|18,618
|$
|22,633
|Long-term debt
|139,532
|121,381
|Total Debt
|158,150
|144,014
|Less Secured debt
|27,067
|26,138
|Unsecured Debt
|131,083
|117,876
|Less Equity credit for junior subordinated notes(1)
|1,982
|-
|Less Cash and cash equivalents
|19,048
|4,194
|Net Unsecured Debt
|$
|110,053
|$
|113,682
|Consolidated Net Income (LTM)
|$
|17,608
|$
|17,949
|Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Net Income Ratio
|7.4x
|6.6x
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
|$
|49,997
|$
|48,791
|Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|2.2x
|2.3x
|Footnote:
|(1) Represents a fifty percent equity credit related to junior subordinated notes outstanding.
|Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 12/31/25
|3 Mos. Ended 12/31/24
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|EPS
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.18
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|$
|189
|$
|(47
|)
|$
|142
|0.03
|$
|191
|$
|(51
|)
|$
|140
|0.03
|Severance, pension and benefits charges (credits)
|2,156
|(533
|)
|1,623
|0.38
|(668
|)
|165
|(503
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Asset and business rationalization
|583
|(144
|)
|439
|0.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|58
|-
|58
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|$
|2,986
|$
|(724
|)
|$
|2,262
|$
|0.53
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|114
|$
|(363
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.10
|Footnote:
|Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/25
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/24
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|EPS
|$
|4.06
|$
|4.14
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|$
|760
|$
|(192
|)
|$
|568
|0.13
|$
|817
|$
|(208
|)
|$
|609
|0.14
|Severance, pension and benefits charges
|2,156
|(533
|)
|1,623
|0.38
|1,201
|(298
|)
|903
|0.21
|Asset and business rationalization
|583
|(144
|)
|439
|0.10
|374
|(90
|)
|284
|0.07
|Acquisition and integration related charges
|110
|-
|110
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Legacy legal matter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|106
|(27
|)
|79
|0.02
|$
|3,609
|$
|(869
|)
|$
|2,740
|$
|0.65
|$
|2,498
|$
|(623
|)
|$
|1,875
|$
|0.44
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|4.71
|$
|4.59
|Footnote:
|Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.
|Free Cash Flow
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/25
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/24
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/23
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/22
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/21
|12 Mos. Ended 12/31/20
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|37,137
|$
|36,912
|$
|37,475
|$
|37,141
|$
|39,539
|$
|41,768
|Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)
|(17,011
|)
|(17,090
|)
|(18,767
|)
|(23,087
|)
|(20,286
|)
|(18,192
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|20,126
|$
|19,822
|$
|18,708
|$
|14,054
|$
|19,253
|$
|23,576
|Free Cash Flow Forecast
|(dollars in millions)
|12 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|12/31/26
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Forecast
|$
|37,500 - 38,000
|Capital expenditures forecast (including capitalized software)
|(16,000 - 16,500)
|Free Cash Flow Forecast
|$
| 21,500
|Free Cash Flow Growth Forecast %
| 6.8%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments
|Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
|Consumer
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 3 Mos. Ended
12/31/25
| 3 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/25
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
|Operating Income
|$
|6,897
|$
|6,904
|$
|29,628
|$
|29,484
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,480
|3,438
|14,173
|13,552
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|10,377
|$
|10,342
|$
|43,801
|$
|43,036
|Year over year change %
|0.3
|%
|1.8
|%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|28,436
|$
|27,560
|$
|106,807
|$
|102,904
|Operating Income Margin
|24.3
|%
|25.1
|%
|27.7
|%
|28.7
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|36.5
|%
|37.5
|%
|41.0
|%
|41.8
|%
|Business
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
| 3 Mos. Ended
12/31/25
| 3 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/25
| 12 Mos. Ended
12/31/24
|Operating Income
|$
|593
|$
|594
|$
|2,532
|$
|2,058
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,026
|1,061
|4,112
|4,307
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|1,619
|$
|1,655
|$
|6,644
|$
|6,365
|Year over year change %
|(2.2) %
|4.4
|%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|7,366
|$
|7,504
|$
|29,069
|$
|29,531
|Operating Income Margin
|8.1
|%
|7.9
|%
|8.7
|%
|7.0
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|22.0
|%
|22.1
|%
|22.9
|%
|21.6
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment