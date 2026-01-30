Upendra Kushwaha Announces Major Organisational Reshuffle In Rashtriya Lok Morcha Alok Singh Is New Bihar Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha on Friday announced a major reorganisation of the party, assigning new responsibilities to key leaders in a move aimed at strengthening the organisation across Bihar.

Upendra Kushwaha announced that MLA Alok Kumar Singh has been appointed as the State President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kushwaha said that the party organisation had been dissolved after the Assembly elections.

Following extensive consultations, the party has now been restructured, and a new leadership team has been put in place to accelerate organisational expansion.

He described Singh as an experienced and active leader with a strong command over organisational affairs, expressing confidence that the party would gain momentum in Bihar under his leadership.

To ensure balance, Prashant Pankaj and Subhash Chandravanshi have been appointed as State Working Presidents.

Additionally, Himanshu Patel has been named State Principal General Secretary, while Madan Chaudhary has been appointed National Vice President (Organisation).

Kushwaha said Madan Chaudhary's experience in organisation-building would play a key role in strengthening the party at the national level.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief announced that a special membership drive will be launched soon to expand the party at the grassroots level.

The campaign will focus on connecting youth, women, and socially backward sections with the party.

He emphasised that accountability will be the cornerstone of the new organisational structure.

Office bearers have been tasked with expanding membership, strengthening local units, and raising public issues in their respective areas.

“Organisational inactivity will not be tolerated at any level,” Kushwaha asserted.

Speaking on the upcoming budgets, Kushwaha noted that the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, followed by the Bihar State Budget on February 3.

He said the people of Bihar have high expectations from the Union government.

Highlighting Bihar's development potential, Kushwaha called for substantial central support in sectors such as roads, education, health, employment, agriculture, and industrial development.

He expressed hope that the Centre would understand Bihar's needs and extend meaningful assistance.

Upendra Kushwaha said the party's primary objective is to strengthen its organisation and raise issues related to Bihar's development more forcefully.

He announced that the party would soon reach every village to bring the problems of the common people onto the political platform.

Appealing to party workers, Kushwaha described the reorganisation as a new beginning and urged them to work with renewed energy to build a strong and disciplined party.