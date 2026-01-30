Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Precious Metal (Gold, PGM, Silver) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2026 & 2033


2026-01-30 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the precious metals market include growing demand from investors for safe-haven assets amid uncertainties, increased use in electronics and renewable energy, and a shift towards sustainable practices with recycling. Tech innovations enhancing extraction and application efficiency also drive growth.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Metal (Gold, PGM, Silver), Application (Jewelry, Industrial, Investment), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South Africa, Middle East & Africa) with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global precious metal market is poised for substantial growth, with its size estimated at USD 565.08 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 984.77 billion by 2033.

This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers of this growth include increased investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, alongside the rising industrial applications in sectors such as electronics, automotive catalytic converters, and renewable energy technologies.

In recent years, the market has increasingly shifted towards sustainability, propelled by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Market leaders are striving to reduce carbon emissions throughout mining and refining operations, adopting water and energy-efficient processes, and ensuring responsible sourcing through certified supply chains.

Additionally, the recycling and urban mining of precious metals from electronic waste and industrial scrap are significantly contributing to supply chains, thereby reducing the dependency on primary mining and supporting circular economic models. Such initiatives not only lessen environmental impact but also bolster corporate reputation and adherence to global regulatory standards.

Technological innovation is reshaping the precious metals market, enhancing efficiencies in extraction, processing, and application. Advanced metallurgical methods, coupled with automation and digital mine management systems, are optimizing yields, cutting operational costs, and maximizing resource utilization.

The use of precious metals in high-tech applications, including automotive catalytic converters, hydrogen fuel cells, electronics, and renewable energy systems, is fueling the demand for high-purity materials. Cutting-edge refining, micronization, and nanotechnology advancements are enabling the production of metals with specific particle sizes and compositions, thus catering to industrial growth and accelerating emerging technology sectors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $565.08 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $984.77 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6%
Regions Covered Global


Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

  • Market Outlook
  • Industry Value Chain Analysis
  • Manufacturing Trends & Technology Overview
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Market Dynamics
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Barrick Gold Corporation
  • First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
  • Fresnillo plc
  • Glencore plc
  • Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
  • Newmont Corporation
  • MMC Norilsk Nickel
  • Pan American Silver Corp.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater Limited

Global Precious Metal Market Report Segmentation

Metal Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • PGM

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Jewelry
  • Industrial
  • Investment

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

