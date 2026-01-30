Latin America Jewelry Market Trends And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Featuring Profiles Of Vivara Participacoes, Hstern, Pandora And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities include the rising demand for customized pieces, driven by co-design platforms and social commerce, and celebrity endorsements boosting brand awareness. Argentina's growth potential, mixed-material jewelry, and omnichannel strategies are also vital areas to explore.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Jewelry - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The market, segmented by product type, material, end-user, and distribution channel, also includes detailed geographical forecasts. Key companies such as Vivara Participacoes, HStern, Pandora, and others are extensively covered in this report.

The Latin America jewelry market, anticipated to reach USD 35.11 billion in 2026 from USD 33.30 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to USD 45.76 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% from 2026 to 2031. This growth mirrors evolving consumer preferences, where self-gifting and investment purchases are overtaking traditional occasion-based demands. Despite Brazil's dominance with 45.91% revenue contribution in 2024, Argentina is expected to outshine its peers with a 6.74% CAGR through 2030, driven by economic stabilization and a projected GDP rebound of 5.0% in 2025.

Structural shifts include rising gold and silver prices, increased adoption of lab-grown stones, and the impact of celebrity endorsements reshaping assortment strategies. As omnichannel marketing becomes crucial, first-time luxury buyers often start their purchasing journey online, even though many finalize purchases in stores. The competitive landscape is intense as formal players integrate responsible sourcing and expand retail operations, thereby consolidating their market share, while informal vendors face challenges in adhering to rising traceability standards.

Rising Popularity of Customized and Personalized Jewelry Pieces

Customization is increasingly popular, evolving from basic engraving to sophisticated co-design platforms where consumers choose metals, stones, and designs. Brands like H.Stern, with its Genesis collection, exemplify this trend by offering modular designs, allowing post-purchase customization and exchange. Social commerce platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram enable jewelers in Brazil to co-create designs with customers, enhancing adoption rates and bypassing traditional retail expenses, leading to faster market entry.

Celebrity Endorsements Boosting Jewelry Brand Awareness

Strategic celebrity partnerships are now pivotal for demand generation. For instance, David Yurman's collaboration with Eiza Gonzalez for the Spring 2025 Sculpted Cable campaign targets Latin American and U.S. Hispanic demographics, leveraging Gonzalez's substantial social media following. Similarly, Swarovski's engagement of Ariana Grande aims at younger consumers prioritizing pop culture. For Latin American brands, finding regional ambassadors with international appeal remains crucial to extend their market reach.

High Risk of Jewelry Counterfeiting and Imitation Products

The threat of counterfeit jewelry is rising, from low-grade imitations to near-perfect replicas. Significant interceptions by U.S. Customs and INTERPOL highlight that Latin America is both a market and a transit hub for fake jewelry. Brands are investing in technologies such as blockchain provenance tracking and micro-engraving to combat counterfeiting, though these measures increase operational costs without directly boosting revenue. The presence of counterfeit products diminishes consumer trust in online channels, emphasizing the need for brand-controlled distribution networks.

Other market drivers and restraints include growing demands for ethically sourced and sustainable jewelry, expansion of retail and boutique chains, and complex regulations for importing and exporting precious metals.

Segment Analysis

The bracelets segment is set to grow at the fastest rate among product types with a 6.90% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, driven by stacking trends that encourage multiple-unit purchases. Rings, although holding a significant market share of 36.33% in 2025, are limited in growth due to their maturity. Meanwhile, necklaces and their pendant versatility appeal to gift-giving and self-purchases by enabling modular charm exchanges. Mixed-material jewelry, blending precious metals with ceramics and synthetic stones, is anticipated to grow at a 6.31% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, appealing to Gen Z for its complex designs and affordability.

Pandora, leading sustainability efforts by committing to recycled materials, reflects an industry trend towards environmentally friendly practices. The evolution of lab-grown diamonds and synthetic gemstones broadens material possibilities, allowing more accessible diamond jewelry, especially crucial in economically volatile markets like Argentina and Colombia. The challenge remains in ensuring that these pieces maintain a high perception of quality to avoid being misclassified as costume jewelry.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising popularity of customized and personalized jewelry pieces

4.2.2 Celebrity endorsements boosting jewelry brand awareness

4.2.3 Demand for ethically sourced and sustainable jewelry

4.2.4 Expansion of retail chains and boutique stores

4.2.5 Increasing awareness of jewelry as investment assets

4.2.6 Rising demand for lab-grown and synthetic gemstones

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High risk of jewelry counterfeiting and imitation products

4.3.2 Complex import/export regulations for precious metals

4.3.3 Fluctuating availability of precious stones and metals

4.3.4 High competition from local unorganized jewelry vendors

4.4 Consumer Demand Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Necklaces

5.1.2 Rings

5.1.3 Earrings

5.1.4 Bracelets

5.1.5 Chains and Pendants

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Precious Metals

5.2.2 Base Metals

5.2.3 Mixed Materials

5.3 Category

5.3.1 Fine Jewelry

5.3.2 Costume/Fashion Jewelry

5.4 End User

5.4.1 Women

5.4.2 Men

5.4.3 Children

5.5 Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.5.2 Online Retail Stores

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Brazil

5.6.2 Argentina

5.6.3 Colombia

5.6.4 Chile

5.6.5 Peru

5.6.6 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Vivara Participacoes S.A.

6.4.2 HStern Industria e Comercio S.A.

6.4.3 Pandora A/S

6.4.4 Manoel Bernardes S.A.

6.4.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A.

6.4.6 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

6.4.7 Kering

6.4.8 Swarovski Group

6.4.9 Morana

6.4.10 Pepe Dominguez Silver Jewelry

6.4.11 Tous (Joyeria TOUS, S.A.)

6.4.12 Zanfeld S.A. de C.V.

6.4.13 Sabelli S.A. de C.V.

6.4.14 Fonelli S.A. de C.V.

6.4.15 Bulgari S.p.A.

6.4.16 Buccellati Holding Italia S.p.A.

6.4.17 Tiffany & Co.

6.4.18 Gallery Gang

6.4.19 Varon

6.4.20 Joyeria Bauer

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

