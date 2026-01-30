$5.66 Bn Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast To 2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global precision medicine software market, valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2024, is projected to soar to USD 5.66 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2033.

This significant growth is driven by the decreasing costs of genome sequencing, escalating demand for targeted therapies, expanding decentralized trials, and the integration of real-world evidence. Government and institutional endorsements of genomics and precision medicine are further bolstering market expansion.

Beyond lowering costs, genome sequencing has evolved from a complex research endeavor into a standard clinical practice, thereby propelling the precision medicine software sector. Previously, a genome sequencing task was prohibitively expensive, costing nearly USD 100 million in the early 2000s. The cost has now plummeted to under USD 500, facilitating widespread adoption across hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer health organizations. This affordability has led to a dramatic rise in large-scale genomic testing, producing extensive datasets that necessitate sophisticated software solutions for effective storage, integration, and interpretation.

Precision medicine software is crucial in transforming raw genomic data into practical clinical insights, essential for diagnosis, therapy selection, and patient stratification. The demand for such software is escalating as genome sequencing becomes a staple in oncology, rare disease management, and preventive healthcare.

