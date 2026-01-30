$5.66 Bn Precision Medicine Software Market Forecast To 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$5.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Segmentation & Scope Segment Definitions Estimates and Forecast Timeline Research Methodology Information Procurement Information Analysis Market Formulation & Data Visualization Model Details List of Secondary Sources Objectives Market Snapshot Segment Snapshot Competitive Landscape Snapshot Market Lineage Outlook Market Dynamics Business Environment Analysis
Companies Featured
- OSP Genomind IQVIA Genedata AG SOPHiA GENETICS Tempus AI, Inc. Owkin, Inc Syapse (acquired by N-Power in January 2025) Inspirata, Inc. Precision Medicine Group, LLC. Siemens GenomOncology LLC Qserve Foundation Medicine, Inc. PierianDx
Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report Segmentation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Software Services
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Cloud-based On-premise
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Genomic Data Management & Analysis Multi-omics Analytics Clinical Decision Support & Treatment Planning Companion Diagnostics & Biomarker Discovery Tools Clinical Trial Matching & Site Selection Others (Population Genomics / Public-health Precision Tools)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- AI / Machine Learning models & Generative AI Rule-based engines Cloud & Containerized Pipelines High-performance compute for genomics Interoperability / FHIR / HL7 integration Others
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Oncology Cardiology Neurology / CNS Rare & Genetic Disorders Infectious Diseases Immunology / Autoimmune Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies Diagnostic Laboratories & Genomic Service Providers Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Precision Medicine Software Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment