Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast Report 2021-2025 & 2026-2033


2026-01-30 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the digital pathology market include leveraging AI for automating image analysis, increasing telepathology adoption, and focusing on drug discovery and precision medicine. Rising healthcare IT solutions, enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and improving workflow efficiency also present significant growth potential.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Academic Research, Disease Diagnosis), Product (Software, Device), End Use (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global digital pathology market is poised for significant growth, with a market size valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, a heightened focus on enhancing workflow efficiency, and a growing demand for rapid diagnostic tools.

Key industry players are investing heavily in healthcare, emphasizing new product launches, expanding telepathology adoption, and advancing drug discovery and precision medicine efforts, all contributing to market expansion. Pathologists are increasingly opting for digital pathology solutions due to their ability to accelerate diagnosis, enhance accuracy, and offer therapeutic guidance, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Rising healthcare IT adoption is fueling the demand for digital pathology solutions, with organizations implementing these technologies to reduce costs, streamline processes, and foster collaboration. The surge in teleconsultations, companion diagnostics, and drug discovery further propels the market.

AI advancements are revolutionizing digital pathology by automating image analysis, reducing manual labor, minimizing human error, and increasing automation in pathology practices.

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.53 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Digital Pathology Market- Market Dynamics
  • Business Environment Analysis
  • Technology Trend Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Cost Structure Analysis
  • User Perspective Analysis
  • Case Studies

Companies Featured

  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)
  • Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • ContextVision AB
  • Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
  • Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)
  • Visiopharm A/S
  • Huron Technologies International Inc.
  • CellaVision
  • HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO)
  • West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica)
  • aetherAI
  • IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)
  • SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
  • Morphle Labs, Inc
  • Bionovation Biotech, Inc.
  • Scopio labs
  • SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
  • Inspirata, Inc
  • Path Hub
  • Sectra AB
  • Agfa-Gevaert Group
  • OptraScan
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • KFBIO
  • Aiosyn
  • Proscia Inc
  • EVIDENT
  • Aignostics, Inc.
  • Aiforia
  • Dedalus S.p.A
  • Qritive
  • Mindpeak GmbH
  • CGI Inc.
  • Gestalt

Global Digital Pathology Market Report Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Software
  • Device
  • Storage System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Human Pathology
  • Veterinary Pathology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Drug Discovery & Development
  • Academic Research
  • Disease Diagnosis

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Oncology
  • Cardiovascular
  • Neurology
  • Others (Including dermatology, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal, etc.)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Biotech & Pharma Companies
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

