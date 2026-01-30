Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast Report 2021-2025 & 2026-2033

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Academic Research, Disease Diagnosis), Product (Software, Device), End Use (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global digital pathology market is poised for significant growth, with a market size valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, a heightened focus on enhancing workflow efficiency, and a growing demand for rapid diagnostic tools.

Key industry players are investing heavily in healthcare, emphasizing new product launches, expanding telepathology adoption, and advancing drug discovery and precision medicine efforts, all contributing to market expansion. Pathologists are increasingly opting for digital pathology solutions due to their ability to accelerate diagnosis, enhance accuracy, and offer therapeutic guidance, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Rising healthcare IT adoption is fueling the demand for digital pathology solutions, with organizations implementing these technologies to reduce costs, streamline processes, and foster collaboration. The surge in teleconsultations, companion diagnostics, and drug discovery further propels the market.

AI advancements are revolutionizing digital pathology by automating image analysis, reducing manual labor, minimizing human error, and increasing automation in pathology practices.

