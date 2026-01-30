Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast Report 2021-2025 & 2026-2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook Digital Pathology Market- Market Dynamics Business Environment Analysis Technology Trend Analysis Regulatory Framework Cost Structure Analysis User Perspective Analysis Case Studies
Companies Featured
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher) Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Olympus Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ContextVision AB Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.) Visiopharm A/S Huron Technologies International Inc. CellaVision HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO) West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica) aetherAI IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS) SigTuple Technologies Private Limited Morphle Labs, Inc Bionovation Biotech, Inc. Scopio labs SigTuple Technologies Private Limited Inspirata, Inc Path Hub Sectra AB Agfa-Gevaert Group OptraScan Agilent Technologies, Inc. KFBIO Aiosyn Proscia Inc EVIDENT Aignostics, Inc. Aiforia Dedalus S.p.A Qritive Mindpeak GmbH CGI Inc. Gestalt
Global Digital Pathology Market Report Segmentation
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Software Device Storage System
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Human Pathology Veterinary Pathology
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Drug Discovery & Development Academic Research Disease Diagnosis
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Oncology Cardiovascular Neurology Others (Including dermatology, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal, etc.)
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- Hospitals Biotech & Pharma Companies Diagnostic Labs Academic & Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
