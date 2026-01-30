China-Based Manga Piracy Website Forced To Shut Down: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A China-based manga piracy website has been forced to shut down after a criminal complaint was filed with Chinese authorities, multiple reports said.

Japan's anti-piracy coalition, Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), worked with cyber security experts to identify the operator of Bato.

It is believed to be one of the world's biggest manga piracy sites and the illegally uploaded content included Japanese manga, reports

CODA says the site had 60 domains and was accessed up to 350 million times a month.

Reports said that Bato's operator has since been released on bail and is expected to be formally indicted. Bato's operator was reportedly making over $57,000 a month in illicit advertising revenue.

According to the coalition, the website“obtained illegally uploaded manga for scanning and translating comic books. The site is said to have had content in about 50 languages. The problem of copyright piracy is getting worse as translation has been made easier through the widespread use of artificial intelligence.

Goto Takero, CODA Representative Director, was quoted as saying that his group will continue to tackle the problem in view of the global popularity of Japanese manga.

CODA announced the arrest of an individual on suspicion of copyright infringement on November 19th, who“has admitted to operating” Bato and approximately 60 related sites, such as xbato and

Bato grew to become one of the most recognisable online platforms for“scanalation”.

In this technique, manga, manhwa, and other comics are scanned, edited with translated text, and then distributed by online user communities, according to reports.

According to reports, the 60 shuttered sites recorded a combined 350 million visits in May 2025 alone, with Bato making more than 400,000 yuan (around $57,000) in advertising revenue during peak months.