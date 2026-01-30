Attention Must Shift To Exposing Those Misrepresenting Hindu Faith: Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Speaking to the media in Varanasi, the senior monk stressed that the recent controversy surrounding the Prayagraj bathing ritual is now over, and attention must shift to exposing those misrepresenting Hindu faith.
“The issue of the 'snan' is now behind us. The discussion will begin when Magh comes again. Now, the question is about exposing fake Hindus,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.“Those perpetrating this deceit are none other than the persons and their party who present themselves as saints, yogis, spiritual leaders, and 'Bhagwa Dhari',” he said.
Addressing questions regarding the apology demanded during the Prayagraj event, the Swami clarified that the matter had been thoroughly explained in writing before leaving Prayag.“Every detail was outlined in writing. Even after arriving here, during our conversation with media persons, we have laid out all the facts. Take this up when Magh comes again; otherwise, it hinders our campaign to protect our 'Gau Mata',” he said.
Speaking on the nature of the apology, Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasised that a true apology involves seeking forgiveness from those harmed.
“The point is, there is a way to apologise. An apology is an apology - it requires asking for forgiveness.
"They tried to entice us, saying, 'You take your bath like this, we will shower flowers on you, we will make a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for you for the coming years, we will make an SOP for all four Shankaracharyas.' Such offers came from their side, which we rejected,” he explained.
The Swami said that the only acceptable condition was a sincere apology from those who had used batons against sants, disciples, brahmacharis, mothers, brothers, and elders - a condition that was not met.
Swami Avimukteshwaranand's statements indicate that his focus will not only be on religious observances but also on addressing what he described as widespread deception in the guise of spirituality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment