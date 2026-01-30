Bhavnath Mahashivratri Fair To Be Grand And Memorable: Gujarat Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Junagadh, Jan 30 (IANS) The Bhavnath Mahashivratri Fair, held annually at the foothills of Girnar in Junagadh, is set to be the grand and memorable edition to date, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday.

The fair will be held from February 11 to February 15.

Chairing a high-level meeting with sadhus, saints, and senior administrative officials, Sanghavi reviewed preparations for the smooth conduct of the fair, often referred to as a“mini Kumbh” due to its spiritual significance and scale.

For the first time, the arrival of sadhus and saints will be marked by a grand city procession with a divine-themed ceremonial entry on February 11. The procession will be organised to allow devotees to witness the arrival of ascetics in a more elaborate and devotional setting.

Sanghavi said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is ensuring extensive arrangements for devotees and ascetics visiting the fair. To allow more devotees to witness the procession of the Naga sadhus, the traditional Ravedi route has been extended by 500 metres, increasing it from 1.5 km to 2 km.

The entire route will be decorated on the theme of Lord Bhole Nath, creating a devotional atmosphere throughout the city. Sanghavi said special emphasis is being placed on security and crowd management.

While around 1,600 police personnel are usually deployed during the fair, the number has been increased to over 2,900 this year. The entire fair area will be monitored through CCTV surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.

The administration has also made arrangements for parking, traffic management, accommodation facilities, including dormitories, clean drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

Over 1,000 local youths will be engaged as volunteers for the first time to assist in crowd management and devotee services, Sanghavi added. The state tourism department will decorate Junagadh city and the fair route with special lighting. Multiple selfie points and information centres will be set up for devotees.

The royal bath (Shahi Snan) of the Naga sadhus will be live-streamed to enable devotees across the country to witness the event.

More than 300 social organisations have come forward to arrange accommodation and free meals (prasad) for devotees during the fair.

Adequate facilities for clean drinking water and hygienic toilets have also been ensured along the route. During the meeting, an official song prepared for the Mahashivratri Fair was also launched.

Inviting devotees from across the state and the country, Sanghavi appealed to residents to warmly welcome visiting Shiv devotees and cooperate with the administration to ensure the fair's successful conduct.

Minister of State attended the meeting for Youth Services and Cultural Activities, Jayram Gamit, senior district officials, representatives from pilgrimage and tourism departments, sadhus, saints, and other members of the Junagadh district administration.