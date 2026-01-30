403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For January 30, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Broader risk: Fintech momentum supports EM inflows, but policy shifts (Fed/BCB), overheated equities, and regulatory hurdles (U.S. charters, IPO volatility) could trigger corrections; commodity resilience offsets inflation concerns.
Economic Agenda for January 30, 2026
Brazil
Mexico
Colombia
Chile
United States
EU
Canada
Japan
Australia
Implication: Brazil's IGP-M tracks wholesale inflation trends, influencing broader price expectations and BCB policy; debt-to-GDP and budget balance gauge fiscal health amid spending pressures, while unemployment and CAGED jobs signal labor market strength post-seasonal adjustments-key for growth bets; CFTC positions reveal currency sentiment.
Regional LatAm data add context: Mexico's preliminary Q4 GDP probes nearshoring/trade resilience amid U.S. tariff risks.
Colombia's unemployment and BanRep rate decision test labor/inflation dynamics; Chile's production metrics (copper/industrial) highlight commodity/export health critical for copper-linked flows.
Argentina quiet on data but policy watch continues. These feed into broader EM sentiment, commodity prices, and potential spillover to Ibovespa/Real.
U.S. PPI measures producer inflation, guiding Fed rate paths; Core PPI excludes volatiles for core trends; Chicago PMI assesses manufacturing health, impacting growth outlooks.
EU German GDP reflects economic momentum in the bloc's powerhouse; unemployment tests labor resilience; CPI informs ECB inflation stance.
Canada's GDP tracks monthly growth, signaling recovery or slowdown; budget balance probes fiscal discipline.
Japan's housing starts/construction orders indicate real estate/investment activity, guiding BoJ policy; CFTC positions show yen bets.
Australia's CFTC AUD positions highlight currency speculation. Global data mix (U.S./EU policy anchors) dominates amid dollar dynamics and metals volatility.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa -0.84% to 183,134 on global risk-off from U.S. equities plunge, offsetting earlier highs above 186,000; intraday range 181,567–186,450 with small caps underperforming. Dollar -0.12% at approx. 5.1880 reais per $1, easing slightly amid broader EM currency pressures post-Fed signals.
Read more
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $1,796/oz, down sharply (from recent highs around $2,000+).
What's happening: Sharp decline amid broader metals sell-off and supply-demand shifts.
Platinum
Price: $2,254/oz, down ~14% (volatile session).
What's happening: Pressured by risk aversion and industrial slowdown bets.
Gold
Price: $5,057.10/oz, down significantly.
What's happening: Safe-haven bids fade amid equity volatility and dollar moves.
Silver
Price: $99.15/oz, down sharply.
What's happening: Volatility in precious metals with defensive shifts.
Copper
Price: ~$5.97/lb (equiv. high per ton levels), volatile rebound attempts.
What's happening: Mixed on inventory tightness despite growth concerns.
Aluminum
Price: Not directly updated; base metals mixed.
What's happening: Slight dip in base metals amid mixed demand signals.
Iron ore (62% Fe CFR Qingdao index)
Price: $105.77/ton, down 0.08%.
What's happening: Stable above $100 as China stimulus cools.
Currency
Brazilian Real → USD/BRL at R$5.1880 -0.12%; slight easing amid global dollar strength and EM outflows, but resilient near lows on policy support.
Companies and Market
Nubank Wins Conditional U.S. Charter Approval, Starting An 18-Month Race
Read more
PicPay's $434 Million Nasdaq IPO Reopens Brazil's Long-Closed Listing Window
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
S&P 500 mixed/flat to down slightly post-Fed hold; tech drag in recent sessions.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia's Peso Holds Firm As Courts Jolt The Fiscal Story And Stocks Digest Gains - Constitutional Court pauses Petro's emergency decree, adding budget uncertainty but peso resilient.
Read more
Peso Surge Deepens As USD/MXN Cracks Lower Amid U.S. Tariff Threats Tied To Cuba - Mexico watchful on trade risks, but nearshoring flows support.
Read more
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Global Markets Digest Policy Shifts - Parallel premium contained amid steady reference rate.
Read more
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Bounces Toward 860 As IPSA Holds Near Records - Central bank holds at 4.50%, unemployment falls.
Read more
Note: Crypto markets remain fragile amid technical pressures and policy uncertainties.
Read more
Nubank US charter → Conditional approval from OCC to form Nubank, N.A.; 18-month timeline to open with FDIC/Fed approvals pending; boosts legitimacy for Latin American fintech expansion, targeting U.S. digital banking and strengthening Brazil's global financial ties.
PicPay Nasdaq IPO → $434M raised at $19/share, valuing ~$2.5B; first Brazilian listing since 2021 Nubank IPO, signals renewed investor interest in Brazil's fintech scale amid profitability turnaround from losses to R$313.8M profit in 2025 9M.
Broader risk: Fintech momentum supports EM inflows, but policy shifts (Fed/BCB), overheated equities, and regulatory hurdles (U.S. charters, IPO volatility) could trigger corrections; commodity resilience offsets inflation concerns.
Economic Agenda for January 30, 2026
Brazil
6:30 AM BRT – IGP-M Inflation Index (MoM) (Jan) Cons: 0.41% Prev: -0.01%
6:30 AM BRT – Gross Debt-to-GDP ratio (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 79.5% Prev: 79.0%
6:30 AM BRT – Budget Balance (Dec) Cons: -95.400B Prev: -101.600B
7:00 AM BRT – Unemployment Rate (Dec) Cons: 5.1% Prev: 5.2%
12:30 PM BRT – CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Dec) Cons: – Prev: 85.86K
3:30 PM BRT – CFTC BRL speculative net positions Cons: – Prev: 17.6K
Mexico
3:00 AM BRT – GDP Growth Rate QoQ Preliminary (Q4) Cons: -0.3% Prev: –
3:00 AM BRT – GDP Growth Rate YoY Preliminary (Q4) Cons: -0.1% Prev: –
(TBD) – Fiscal Balance (Dec) Cons: – Prev: -1083.1B (prelim context)
Colombia
6:00 AM BRT – Unemployment Rate (Dec) Cons: 7.0% Prev: 8.3%
9:00 AM BRT – Interest Rate Decision Cons: 9.25% Prev: 9.25%
Chile
1:00 AM BRT – Copper Production YoY (Dec) Cons: -7.2% Prev: –
1:00 AM BRT – Industrial Production YoY (Dec) Cons: -0.8% Prev: –
1:00 AM BRT – Manufacturing Production YoY (Dec) Cons: -1.3% Prev: –
United States
8:30 AM EST – PPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 0.2% Prev: 0.2%
8:30 AM EST – Core PPI (MoM) (Dec) Cons: 0.2% Prev: 0.0%
9:45 AM EST – Chicago PMI (Jan) Cons: 43.5 Prev: 43.5
EU
4:00 AM CET – German GDP (QoQ) (Q4) Cons: 0.2% Prev: 0.0%
5:26 AM CET – Unemployment Rate (Dec) Cons: 6.3% Prev: 6.3%
8:00 AM CET – German CPI (YoY) (Jan) Cons: 2.0% Prev: 1.8%
Canada
8:30 AM EST – GDP (MoM) (Nov) Cons: 0.1% Prev: -0.3%
8:31 AM EST – GDP (MoM) (Dec) Cons: – Prev: –
11:00 AM EST – Budget Balance (Nov) Cons: – Prev: -2.28B
Japan
12:00 AM JST – Housing Starts (YoY) (Dec) Cons: -4.5% Prev: -8.5%
12:00 AM JST – Construction Orders (YoY) (Dec) Cons: – Prev: 9.5%
3:30 PM EST – CFTC JPY speculative net positions Cons: – Prev: -44.8K
Australia
3:30 PM AEST – CFTC AUD speculative net positions Cons: – Prev: -14.0K
Implication: Brazil's IGP-M tracks wholesale inflation trends, influencing broader price expectations and BCB policy; debt-to-GDP and budget balance gauge fiscal health amid spending pressures, while unemployment and CAGED jobs signal labor market strength post-seasonal adjustments-key for growth bets; CFTC positions reveal currency sentiment.
Regional LatAm data add context: Mexico's preliminary Q4 GDP probes nearshoring/trade resilience amid U.S. tariff risks.
Colombia's unemployment and BanRep rate decision test labor/inflation dynamics; Chile's production metrics (copper/industrial) highlight commodity/export health critical for copper-linked flows.
Argentina quiet on data but policy watch continues. These feed into broader EM sentiment, commodity prices, and potential spillover to Ibovespa/Real.
U.S. PPI measures producer inflation, guiding Fed rate paths; Core PPI excludes volatiles for core trends; Chicago PMI assesses manufacturing health, impacting growth outlooks.
EU German GDP reflects economic momentum in the bloc's powerhouse; unemployment tests labor resilience; CPI informs ECB inflation stance.
Canada's GDP tracks monthly growth, signaling recovery or slowdown; budget balance probes fiscal discipline.
Japan's housing starts/construction orders indicate real estate/investment activity, guiding BoJ policy; CFTC positions show yen bets.
Australia's CFTC AUD positions highlight currency speculation. Global data mix (U.S./EU policy anchors) dominates amid dollar dynamics and metals volatility.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa -0.84% to 183,134 on global risk-off from U.S. equities plunge, offsetting earlier highs above 186,000; intraday range 181,567–186,450 with small caps underperforming. Dollar -0.12% at approx. 5.1880 reais per $1, easing slightly amid broader EM currency pressures post-Fed signals.
Read more
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $1,796/oz, down sharply (from recent highs around $2,000+).
What's happening: Sharp decline amid broader metals sell-off and supply-demand shifts.
Platinum
Price: $2,254/oz, down ~14% (volatile session).
What's happening: Pressured by risk aversion and industrial slowdown bets.
Gold
Price: $5,057.10/oz, down significantly.
What's happening: Safe-haven bids fade amid equity volatility and dollar moves.
Silver
Price: $99.15/oz, down sharply.
What's happening: Volatility in precious metals with defensive shifts.
Copper
Price: ~$5.97/lb (equiv. high per ton levels), volatile rebound attempts.
What's happening: Mixed on inventory tightness despite growth concerns.
Aluminum
Price: Not directly updated; base metals mixed.
What's happening: Slight dip in base metals amid mixed demand signals.
Iron ore (62% Fe CFR Qingdao index)
Price: $105.77/ton, down 0.08%.
What's happening: Stable above $100 as China stimulus cools.
Currency
Brazilian Real → USD/BRL at R$5.1880 -0.12%; slight easing amid global dollar strength and EM outflows, but resilient near lows on policy support.
Companies and Market
Nubank Wins Conditional U.S. Charter Approval, Starting An 18-Month Race
Read more
PicPay's $434 Million Nasdaq IPO Reopens Brazil's Long-Closed Listing Window
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
S&P 500 mixed/flat to down slightly post-Fed hold; tech drag in recent sessions.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia's Peso Holds Firm As Courts Jolt The Fiscal Story And Stocks Digest Gains - Constitutional Court pauses Petro's emergency decree, adding budget uncertainty but peso resilient.
Read more
Peso Surge Deepens As USD/MXN Cracks Lower Amid U.S. Tariff Threats Tied To Cuba - Mexico watchful on trade risks, but nearshoring flows support.
Read more
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Global Markets Digest Policy Shifts - Parallel premium contained amid steady reference rate.
Read more
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Bounces Toward 860 As IPSA Holds Near Records - Central bank holds at 4.50%, unemployment falls.
Read more
Note: Crypto markets remain fragile amid technical pressures and policy uncertainties.
Read more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment