Rani Mukerji's 6 Biggest Day-1 Hits: Will Mardaani 3 Outshine Them All?

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is out and receiving positive response. While first-day earnings are awaited, here's a look at Rani's highest-grossing films on their opening day.

The highest-grossing film of Rani Mukerji's career on its first day is Talaash. Aamir Khan was in the lead role in this 2012 film. This movie earned 13.50 crore on its opening day.

Rani Mukerji's second highest-grossing film on day one is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. This film with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta earned 5.18 crore on its first day.

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 was released in 2019. This film did a business of 3.80 crore on the first day. Vishal Jethwa and Jisshu Sengupta were in the lead roles.

Rani Mukerji's 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum did a business of 3.66 crore on the first day. Saif Ali Khan was in the lead role with Rani in the film.

Rani Mukerji's 2014 film Mardaani did a business of 3.46 crore on the first day. Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma were in lead roles with Rani.

Rani Mukerji's 2009 film Dil Bole Hadippa was a sports drama-comedy. This movie earned 3.42 crore on its first day. Shahid Kapoor was in the lead role with Rani.