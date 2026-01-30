4 Possible WWE Smackdown Endings Before Royal Rumble 2026 That Could Shock The Fans

WWE SmackDown heads into Royal Rumble 2026 with high drama expected. From Drew McIntyre's clash with Sami Zayn to Cody Rhodes brawling Jacob Fatu, AJ Styles' possible farewell, and Jordynne Grace's title shot, surprises could define the night.

Sami Zayn earned his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship by winning a Fatal Four‐Way Match at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIII. Tonight, he faces Drew McIntyre in a tense face‐to‐face segment. A heated exchange could escalate into a brawl, with McIntyre potentially injuring Zayn. Such an angle would give McIntyre the upper hand heading into his first title defense, while also explaining Zayn's possible struggles in front of a Saudi crowd that adores him.

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to meet Jacob Fatu in singles action last weekend, but the match never began as the two fought all over the arena. With tensions still boiling, Rhodes could address the fans tonight, only to be attacked again by Fatu. Security may need to intervene as the show goes off air, setting the stage for their collision in the Royal Rumble Match just 24 hours later.

Carmelo Hayes has continued his United States Championship Open Challenge since winning the belt from Ilja Dragunov. Tonight, AJ Styles could step forward to answer. With Styles preparing to put his career on the line against Gunther tomorrow, this SmackDown appearance could serve as his farewell bout. Facing Hayes would allow Styles to pass the torch, giving the younger star a major boost while marking a poignant final chapter for The Phenomenal One.

Jordynne Grace has been a constant thorn in the side of WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill since arriving on SmackDown. Cargill's reign has drawn criticism, as she has yet to defend her title in 90 days. Tonight, Grace could challenge her to an impromptu match, with General Manager Nick Aldis making it official. In a stunning twist, Grace might defeat Cargill to capture her first main roster championship, instantly reshaping the women's division and sending shockwaves through the blue brand.