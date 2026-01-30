Dental Insurance Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Dental Insurance Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 269 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 540 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 9%.

The Dental Insurance market is segmented based on coverage, demography, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to rising dental treatment costs.

Consumers worldwide are shifting toward aesthetics and specialty dentistry due to their increased focus on appearance and overall oral wellness. India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market with rising awareness of oral health and an expanding private healthcare infrastructure.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

Cigna GroupDelta Dental Plans AssociationUnitedHealth GroupCVS HealthMetLife Services & Solutions, LLCAFLAC IncorporatedAmeritas Mutual Holding CompanyAXA S.A.Allianz SEHDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd.United ConcordiaCentene CorporationPing An InsuranceNiva BupaBajaj Allianz Health CareEnvivasOneExchangeGuardian Life InsuranceAmeritas Life Insurance Corp.SKYGEN Recent Developments

January 2026 - Guardian announced a strategic investment partnership with Hamilton Lane to expand its private equity strategy and long-term asset growth.

Segmentation

By Coverage
Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)
Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)
Dental Indemnity Plans (DIP)
Dental exclusive provider organizations (DEPO)
By Demography
Senior Citizens
Adults
Minors
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America