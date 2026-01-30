Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dental Insurance Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-01-30 06:10:40
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Dental Insurance Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 269 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 540 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 9%.

The Dental Insurance market is segmented based on coverage, demography, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:

  • The dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
  • North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to rising dental treatment costs.
  • Consumers worldwide are shifting toward aesthetics and specialty dentistry due to their increased focus on appearance and overall oral wellness.
  • India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market with rising awareness of oral health and an expanding private healthcare infrastructure.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

  • Cigna Group
  • Delta Dental Plans Association
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • CVS Health
  • MetLife Services & Solutions, LLC
  • AFLAC Incorporated
  • Ameritas Mutual Holding Company
  • AXA S.A.
  • Allianz SE
  • HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd.
  • United Concordia
  • Centene Corporation
  • Ping An Insurance
  • Niva Bupa
  • Bajaj Allianz Health Care
  • Envivas
  • OneExchange
  • Guardian Life Insurance
  • Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.
  • SKYGEN

    Recent Developments

    January 2026 - Guardian announced a strategic investment partnership with Hamilton Lane to expand its private equity strategy and long-term asset growth.

    Segmentation

  • By Coverage
  • Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)
  • Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)
  • Dental Indemnity Plans (DIP)
  • Dental exclusive provider organizations (DEPO)
  • By Demography
  • Senior Citizens
  • Adults
  • Minors
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

    Want to see full report on
    Dental Insurance Market Full Report

    • Straits Research

