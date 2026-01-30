403
Kuwait, NATO Discuss Strengthening Coop On Women, Peace, Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah discussed with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda Irene Fellin ways to further develop institutional partnerships.
In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher said the meeting took place on the sidelines of her chairing Kuwait's delegation participating in the sixth session of the Kuwait-EU Human Rights Dialogue, within the framework of strengthening channels of communication and cooperation with NATO in areas related to human rights and security.
She noted that the two sides discussed several issues related to enhancing women's participation in peacebuilding and mediation processes, as well as exchanging expertise on supporting relevant national and regional networks.
They also emphasized the importance of building effective bridges between official institutions, civil society and experts in a manner that supports sustainability and achieves tangible impact on the ground.
Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to continuing the development of its national programs related to the Women, Peace and Security agenda and to enhancing international cooperation through an integrated institutional approach that aligns with the country's priorities and development vision.
She stressed the importance of expanding joint action with international partners on cross-cutting issues, noting that strengthening partnerships would help open broader horizons for cooperation. (end)
nma
