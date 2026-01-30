Zelensky: Ukraine Has No Official Information About Agreements Between Trump And Putin In Alaska

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“No one has informed me about what was agreed in Anchorage. I have no official information,” he said.

The president expressed the opinion that eventually“everyone will find out, it's a matter of time.”

According to him, the Ukrainian party is aware that key issues were discussed during the meeting.

"I am analyzing what we are discussing now, and I believe that the complex issues we are discussing today are quite complex precisely because they were discussed earlier in a certain format. If they had only one meeting, it is not difficult to understand that during the meeting in Alaska, they probably talked about Donbas, as well as what to do with the temporarily occupied territories in general, and, I think, about frozen Russian assets," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met in Alaska.

At a joint press conference with Putin, Trump stressed that the talks were“extremely productive” and enabled progress on most of the issues discussed. However, on several important issues, the parties“have not yet reached complete agreement.”

