Pentagon Signs Contract For Maintenance Of F-16 Fighter Jets Transferred To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

“Sabena Aerospace Engineering, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Belgium, has been awarded a $235,449,716 ceiling, time-and-materials, and firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 System Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support,” the DSCA stated.

This contract provides for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets and engines, as well as logistics support in Ukraine.

The work will be carried out at the Sabena Aerospace Engineering facility in the Belgian city of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.

It is expected to be completed by January 28, 2029.

War update: 279 battles on front line, Russians intensify assaults in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, last year, the US Department of State approved the sale of technical support services for F-16 fighter jets and personnel training, as well as related equipment, to Ukraine for a total of $310.5 million.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force