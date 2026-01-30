Pentagon Signs Contract For Maintenance Of F-16 Fighter Jets Transferred To Ukraine
“Sabena Aerospace Engineering, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Belgium, has been awarded a $235,449,716 ceiling, time-and-materials, and firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 System Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support,” the DSCA stated.
This contract provides for the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets and engines, as well as logistics support in Ukraine.
The work will be carried out at the Sabena Aerospace Engineering facility in the Belgian city of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert.
It is expected to be completed by January 28, 2029.Read also: War update: 279 battles on front line, Russians intensify assaults in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, last year, the US Department of State approved the sale of technical support services for F-16 fighter jets and personnel training, as well as related equipment, to Ukraine for a total of $310.5 million.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment