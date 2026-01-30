Reports Of Mass Mining Investigated In Zaporizhzhia And Kamianets-Podilskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police and the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the 102 hotline has already received 98 reports of bomb threats at government and educational institutions, enterprises, and other facilities,” according to a Telegram post by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police.

The police say that such reports may be another information attack by the enemy. However, despite this, each address is being thoroughly investigated by police units. Explosives experts and dog handlers are involved in the investigation.

Citizens are urged to remain calm, obey the law, and immediately call 102 if they find any suspicious objects. The results of the checks will be reported separately.

“Due to reports of a possible bomb threat, the Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council is temporarily closed. Reports of a possible bomb threat in the area have also been received,” according to a statement from the city council on Telegram.

It is noted that entry to the city council building is temporarily prohibited.

The bomb threat is currently being investigated.

Later, the city council also reported bomb threats at educational institutions.

“The reports of bomb threats at educational institutions appear to be mass mailings and are likely to be provocative in nature. All reports are being investigated by the relevant services. No threats to human life or health have been identified,” the city council added.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, law enforcement agencies received reports of bomb threats at several state institutions, educational establishments, enterprises, etc., in Kyiv.

