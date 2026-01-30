Gujarat Govt Clears Rs 663 Crore For Gram Panchayat Buildings In 2,666 Villages

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Friday announced the construction of independent Gram Panchayat buildings-cum-talati residences in 2,666 villages across the state at a total cost of Rs 663 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel carried out a simultaneous e-foundation laying from Bhadaran village in Anand district.

Addressing the event, Patel said the initiative reflects the state's commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on village-level development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

He said the government has taken an ambitious decision to ensure that every Gram Panchayat in Gujarat has its own Panchayat building, following the Prime Minister's“saturation approach” of achieving 100 per cent coverage of public infrastructure.

“These Gram Panchayat buildings-cum-talati residences will enable villagers to access government services easily at the local level,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the facilities would improve administrative efficiency and service delivery in rural areas.

At the same programme, Patel launched the 'Mukhyamantri Gramotthan Yojana' statewide.

Under the first phase of the scheme, 114 villages that function as taluka headquarters but do not have municipalities will be covered.

According to the Chief Minister, these villages will be provided with urban-equivalent facilities, including improved road infrastructure, water supply, sanitation systems, solar street lighting, e-Gram services and community halls.

Patel said the state government aims to extend the scheme in the coming years to Gram Panchayats with populations exceeding 10,000.

“This will help reduce the development gap between rural and urban areas and realise balanced and inclusive growth,” he said, referring to the Prime Minister's development slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The Chief Minister also spoke about water conservation initiatives being undertaken under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, including rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

He said each MLA has been allocated a special grant of Rs 50 lakh to create local recharge infrastructure.

Patel also appealed for the adoption of cow-based natural farming to improve soil health and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability.

Earlier in the day, Patel paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, observed as Martyrs' Day, saying that Gandhiji's concept of Gram Swaraj continues to inspire efforts towards building self-reliant villages.

Panchayat and Housing Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the construction of 2,666 Gram Panchayat buildings across Gujarat would provide a new direction to rural development.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki described the occasion as a significant step towards delivering government services to the grassroots.

Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior officials and sarpanchs from various districts were present at the event.