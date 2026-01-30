CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Analysis 2020-2025, 2026-2030 & 2035: Cloud Solutions Accelerate Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The CBRNE detection technologies market has demonstrated significant growth, with an increase in size from $19.48 billion in 2025 to an expected $20.58 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This historical growth is driven by heightened terrorist and chemical threats, the adoption of advanced detection devices, integration with emergency protocols, and advances in sensor technology.

Forecasts for the market indicate continued robust growth, reaching $25.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6%. Key growth drivers include the development of portable detection systems, AI-driven threat analysis, expansion in infrastructure protection, and adoption across military and border security applications. Trends suggest an increased demand for compact, rapid testing devices and integrated monitoring networks, with strong emphasis on decontamination and emergency response.

The rise of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to further accelerate the market's expansion. These solutions allow for scalable resources that enhance real-time data collection, analysis, and interagency information sharing, improving threat detection efficacy. For example, Microsoft Corporation highlighted potential savings of $1.4 billion annually for the Australian Government through accelerated cloud adoption, reflecting cloud solutions' economic and operational advantages.

Leading industry players like Kromek are focusing on advancing handheld gamma spectrometers for improved radiological threat detection. These portable instruments offer rapid radionuclide identification, equipped with interchangeable probes and comprehensive radionuclide libraries, suitable for use in demanding security environments. New technological integrations aim to boost detection accuracy and decision-making efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions further characterize this market's landscape. In September 2025, V2X Inc. acquired QinetiQ Group plc for $24 million, enhancing its portfolio in intelligence and cyber operations, providing a strategic edge in national security capabilities.

The market landscape includes major companies such as Teledyne FLIR LLC, Smiths Detection Group, Honeywell International, and more, all contributing to diverse technological advancements within the domain. These key players are contributing to the evolution of strategies for dealing with evolving security challenges, particularly in North America and the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region.

Report Scope

The report thoroughly answers pressing questions about the largest and fastest-growing market segments within CBRNE detection technologies and their relationships to broader economic trends, technological disruptions, and regulatory shifts.

Report Features:



Detailed market characteristics, size, growth dynamics, segmentation, and regional breakdowns.

Supply chain analysis covering key raw materials and competitor dynamics.

Insight into technological advancements and strategies for leveraging new innovations.

Comprehensive regulatory and investment landscape overview influencing market growth.

Market size forecasts considering technological impacts, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

TAM analysis highlighting strategic growth opportunities.

Quantitative market attractiveness scoring offering strategic insights for decision-making.

Competitive landscape evaluation highlighting key players and financial deal impacts. Company scoring matrix ranking leading companies by market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered: Products include portable detection devices, fixed systems, mobile platforms, laboratory equipment, and software solutions, with technologies spanning chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives detection methods.

Prominent Companies Mentioned: Teledyne FLIR LLC, Smiths Detection, Bruker Detection, and Honeywell among others from notable global entities.

Geographies Covered: Extensive coverage across regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, and emerging markets, featuring specific countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India.

