Dangerous Fungal Infections - Leibniz Institute DSMZ Provides Foundation For Their Investigation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Leibniz Institute DSMZ - German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is providing the global research community with pathogenic fungi that are included on the World Health Organization's“WHO fungal priority pathogens list”. These fungi present a growing threat to human health because many show reduced sensitivity to commonly used antifungal drugs (antimycotics), making these infections increasingly difficult to treat. As a result, drug-resistant fungi are a major focus of international efforts to develop new therapeutic strategies. In response to this challenge, the DSMZ has assembled a representative set of fungi and yeasts from its collection covering all three WHO priority groups (collection/catalogue/microorganisms/special-groups-of-organisms/who-fungal-priority-pathogens-list ) and has tested selected strains in initial bioassays against commonly used antimycotics.

Rising fungal resistance as a global challenge

Invasive fungal infections are increasing worldwide, particularly in immunocompromised individuals. At the same time, fungal infections are increasingly observed as co-infections with bacteria and viruses, or as secondary infections, as was observed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.“The importance of fungal infections is often underestimated or they are diagnosed too late, even though they can be associated with high morbidity and mortality,” explains Dr Sabine Gronow, curator of the DSMZ collection of pathogenic bacteria.“The WHO list clearly shows the urgent need for action in this area,” Dr Gronow continues.

Fungal isolates for research and development

The fungal strains now compiled by the DSMZ represent exactly those pathogens that are increasingly problematic in medical practice worldwide. This challenge is particularly pronounced in the case of yeasts: many species appear very similar under the microscope, yet differ substantially in their properties, including their susceptibility or resistance to specific antifungal drugs. To address this complexity, selected taxonomically classified isolates were tested against various antifungal agents to obtain initial indications of their susceptibility or resistance. These data are being made available to the international research community together with the strains.“Our collection of fungi and yeasts has long-standing expertise in handling human-pathogenic fungi,” emphasizes Dr Andrey Yurkov, curator of the collection and taxonomic expert on yeasts. This includes recognized expertise in taxonomy, systematics, and risk group classification, providing a strong foundation for the targeted supply of relevant pathogens for research, diagnostics, and drug development,” Dr Yurkov adds.

Contribution of DSMZ to global health research

“By providing WHO-prioritized fungal pathogens, the Leibniz Institute DSMZ is making an important contribution to international infection and drug research.” concludes Prof. Dr Yvonne Mast, Head of the DSMZ Department of Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research.“As is already the case for bacterial priority pathogens, DSMZ also relies on new deposits from the clinical sector in order to reflect current developments in pathogenicity and resistance patterns.” An overview of the fungal strains from the“WHO fungal priority pathogens list” that are available at DSMZ can be accessed online at collection/catalogue/microorganisms/special-groups-of-organisms/who-priority-pathogens-list

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 92,500 bioresources and has almost 230 employees.

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from natural, engineering and environmental sciences to economics, spatial and social sciences and the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany's central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 21,400 people, including 12,170 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2,3 billion euros.