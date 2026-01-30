Karnataka Deputy CM's Step-Motherly Charge At Centre, Ahead Of Union Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Shivamogga, Jan 30 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the Centre has consistently adopted a stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka in the Union Budget and criticised BJP MPs and Union Ministers from the state for not raising their voice on the issue.

Speaking to reporters near the Shivamogga Circuit House, Shivakumar said,“The Central government has always discriminated against Karnataka in the Budget. BJP MPs and Union Ministers have not spoken up about this. They are behaving as if they are irrelevant-present only in name and not in action.”

When asked about expectations from the Union Budget, he said the Centre had failed to honour its commitments.“They promised Rs 5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Project but have not released the funds,” he remarked.

Responding to questions on the BJP's poster campaign alleging corruption by the Congress-led government and its demand for the resignation of Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur, Shivakumar said the Congress had also exposed several scams involving the BJP.“There are many allegations from the past, including those related to the Covid period. We can bring those out as well. They are indulging in politics because they need some issue or the other. Let the investigation be completed,” he said.

On the extension of the special Assembly session to discuss MGNREGA, Shivakumar said the Chief Minister had raised the issue in the House and the Speaker had suggested placing it before the Business Advisory Committee.“Accordingly, the matter was discussed on Thursday. We will explain why the VB–GRAM–G Act should be withdrawn. In the current situation, it is not possible to implement it in any state. This is the peak agricultural season, and farmers are already earning wages through farm work. Scrapping Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during this period will not benefit anyone,” he said.

He added that while the Centre may claim to have increased the number of workdays to 125, it would not be possible to provide work for that many days at other times of the year.“Each gram panchayat is losing Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore in funds, and even job card holders are suffering losses,” he said.

When asked whether the government would provide compensation to families of those who have died due to monkey fever (Kyasanur Forest Disease), Shivakumar said he would look into the matter and provide details later.