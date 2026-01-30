403
SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its Factsheet For The Fourth Quarter Of 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox ( the Company ) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company's financial indicators and key events as at 31 December 2025.
2025 Q4 KEY EVENTS
- Signed a €78 million financing agreement with Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) to refinance six retail parks and acquire two new assets.
- The eight-asset portfolio includes properties in Wroclaw, Glowno, Kalisz, Swidnica, Pulawy, Przemysl and two other locations in Poland.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Attachment
-
TEWOX Investor report 2025Q4
Legal Disclaimer:
