Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its Factsheet For The Fourth Quarter Of 2025


2026-01-30 05:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SUTNTIB AB Tewox ( the Company ) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company's financial indicators and key events as at 31 December 2025.

2025 Q4 KEY EVENTS

  • Signed a €78 million financing agreement with Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb) to refinance six retail parks and acquire two new assets.
    • The eight-asset portfolio includes properties in Wroclaw, Glowno, Kalisz, Swidnica, Pulawy, Przemysl and two other locations in Poland.
  • A coupon payment of €1.5 million was paid to the bondholders of €35 million public bond issuance.
  • An independent valuation of the Tewox portfolio was performed as of 31 October 2025, resulting in an operating asset value increase of €2.5 million, from €155.7 million to €158.2 million. The total value of assets under management reached €180.6 million.
  • Construction of the 5,000 sqm retail park in Utena was completed. The supermarket chain Iki opened in December; other tenants Žalia stotelė and Sinsay are scheduled to open in Q1 2026. The asset is 64% leased (approx. 3,200 sqm).

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...

Attachment

  • TEWOX Investor report 2025Q4

MENAFN30012026004107003653ID1110672737



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

